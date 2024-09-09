9 must-watch Choi Tae Joon K-dramas: Suspicious Partner, So I Married an Anti-Fan and more

Choi Tae Joon also started off his career as a child actor. He started off in 2001 with the drama Piano. Over the years he has starred in various hit films and dramas. Some of his hit dramas include So I Married an Anti-Fan, Suspicious Partner, The Undateables, Missing 9, The Flower in Prison and more. In recent years, he has made cameo appearances in Twenty Five, Twenty One, Island and Flex X Cop. He is married to the K-drama superstar Park Shin Hye.

9 best Choi Tae Joon K-dramas

Suspicious Partner

Release year: 2017

Director: Park Seon Ho

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon, Kwon Na Ra

The 2017 series, Suspicious Partner, is not only a law drama but also has ample of comedy, romance and thrill. The drama stars Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon and Kwon Na Ra. After a young prosecutor is unfairly arrested for murder charges, after her release, she makes it a mission to find the real culprit. She becomes a part of a new law firm and together they solve cases.

So I Married an Anti-Fan

Release year: 2021

Director: Kang Cheol Woo

Cast: Choi Tae Joon, Choi Soo Young

So I Married an Anti-Fan is a romance comedy based on the novel by Kim Eun Jung. The story revolves around a reporter who starts being an anti-fan of a popular idol after a misunderstanding. The two are forced to co-star in a reality show and slowly their animosity turns into love, blending humor, tension, and heartfelt moments.

Advertisement

Missing 9

Release year: 2017

Director: Ashbun

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Baek Jin Hee, Choi Tae Joon, EXO's Chanyeol

Ra Bong Hee is the sole survivor of a plane crash. The rest of the eight passengers all belonged to the entertainment industry and the 9 together were stranded on an uninhabited island. The drama focuses on what went on on the island and what happened to the other 8 passengers. Jung Kyung Ho, Baek Jin Hee, Choi Tae Joon, EXO's Chanyeol and more take on the main roles in the drama.

Ugly Alert

Release year: 2013

Director: Shin Yoon Sub, Min Yeon Hong

Cast: Im Joo Hwan, Kang So Ra, Kang Byul, Choi Tae Joon, Kim Seol Hyun, Shin So Yool

Ugly Heart is a heartwarming K-drama about Gong Joon Soo, who takes the blame for a crime his brother committed and serves prison time. Upon his release, he starts a new life and finds family and love. The series explores themes of sacrifice, forgiveness, and personal growth through compelling family dynamics.

Advertisement

The Girl Who Sees Scents

Release year: 2015

Director: Baek Soo Chan

Cast: Park Yoo Chun, Shin Sae Kyung, Namgoong Min, Yoon Jin Seo

The Girl Who Sees Scents is based on the webtoon by Man Chwi. The Girl Who Sees Scents is a fantasy-romantic K-drama about Oh Cho Rim, a woman who gains the ability to see smells after surviving a tragic incident. She teams up with Detective Choi Moo Gak, who lost his sister in the same event.

The Undateables

Release year: 2018

Director: Kim Yoo Jin, Kim Yoo Jin, Kim Yoo Jin

Cast: Namgoong Min, Hwang Jung Eum, Choi Tae Joon

The drama revolves around a man who is interested in theories about love but is not interested in having a personal love life. He comes across a former athlete who decides to become a relationship counsellor. The two start working together and realize the true nature of love and relationships.

Advertisement

The Man’s Voice

Release year: 2021

Director: Lee Seung Young

Cast: Choi Tae Joon, Song Ji Eun

The Man’s Voice is a romantic fantasy K-drama about Baek Tae Hwa, a man who can communicate with animals, and Go Mi Rim, a young woman who takes care of a stray cat. Through this magical connection, they develop a deeper bond, leading to heartwarming moments of love, growth, and understanding.

The Flower in Prison

Release year: 2016

Director: Choi Jung Gyu, Lee Byung Hoon

Cast: Jin Se Yeon, Go Soo, Jung Joon Ho

The Flower in Prison is a historical K-drama about Ok Nyeo, a girl born in prison who grows up to become a skilled investigator. Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the drama follows her quest for justice and truth as she uncovers secrets about her past, helping the oppressed and challenging the powerful.

All About My Mom

Release Year: 2015

Director: Lee Geonn Joon

Cast: Eugene, Lee Sang Woo, Go Doo Shim, Kim Mi Sook, Choi Tae Joon, Oh Min Suk

All About My Mother is a family K-drama that centers on Jung Eun, a dedicated daughter who supports her family despite hardships. The drama explores the complex dynamics between mothers and daughters, focusing on themes of sacrifice, love, and reconciliation, as Jung Eun uncovers hidden truths about her mother’s struggles.

Advertisement

More about Choi Tae Joon

Choi Tae Joon will be appearing in the upcoming drama Iron Family. This will mark his return to the small screen after three years. The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortune with which they hope that they can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in the modern society.

Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok and Choi Tae Joon will be leading the drama which is scheduled to premiere on September 28.

ALSO READ: 7 Korean dramas like Playful Kiss to binge for a romantic evening