Why watch DNA Lovers? 3 reasons for rom-com fans to anticipate Choi Si Won and Jung In Sun’s upcoming K-drama

DNA Lovers is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy TV show directed by Sung Chi Wook and written by Jung Soo Mi. Starring Choi Si Won, Jung In Su, and Lee Tae Hwan in the lead roles, the plot of the show follows a classic love triangle that will showcase many chaotic yet emotional instances.

Moreover, the rest of the supporting cast of the show includes Jung Eugene, Joo Hee Jae, Seo Ji Young, Yoon Seul, Jung Yi Rang, Jung Min Sung, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on August 17, 2024.

Interesting storyline

The plot of the story follows So Jin, a spirited genetic researcher with a dedicated love for DNA, who is ready to leave her playboy boyfriend and upgrade her love life. After all, who needs drama when you can find a partner who’s genetically compatible, right? Determined to apply her scientific skills to matters of the heart, So Jin sets out on a mission to find her perfect match. However, she does not follow the traditional way and decides to find someone genetically compatible with her.

Enter two very different but equally swoon-worthy contenders: Yeon U, the eccentric obstetrician-gynecologist who makes her heart pump, and Gang Hun, the fearless firefighter who’s as steady as they come. With Yeon U, So Jin is always confused and sparks fly in every direction with a sizzling chemistry hotter than the summer of 2024. But with Gang Hun, she feels safe and secure and finds her own personal rock.

As So Jin juggles her feelings for these two, she’s on a rollercoaster of emotions, trying to figure out who’s her true genetic soulmate. Will it be the quirky doctor or the reliable firefighter? This playful story dives into the fun mix of science, love, and friendship, making us all wonder—does DNA really hold the secret to happily ever after?

Multi-layered writing

The story is not a straightforward love story and includes multiple nuances that will delve deep into relationships and the concept of love. Love cannot always be based on calculations and the right decisions. No matter how many DNA tests are conducted, one always goes for what the heart wants. It will explore how two people can come together even when they seem completely incompatible on paper.

However, the story will also include themes of loss and mental health, as the characters will be showcased dealing with their personal issues before committing to one person. It is expected that the plot will delve into the human mind and emotions in a more intellectual way than superficially. The show looks promising and will be relatable to a more mature demographic.

Stellar cast

The cast of the show is led by the charming Choi Siwon, who is also a K-pop idol. From the legendary group Super Junior, the artist is steadily delving into the world of acting and showcasing his undeniable charisma. He will be playing the role of Yeon U, the unpredictable doctor.

On the other hand, the female character, So Jin, is played by Jung In Sun, who is ready to showcase her tremendous talent. She has previously worked in various shows such as Mirror of the Witch, Naked Fireman, Circle, Eulachacha Waikiki, and more.

The cast list is also joined by Jung Eugene, Joo Hee Jae, Seo Ji Young, Yoon Seul, Jung Yi Rang, Jung Min Sung, and more, who will be adding excitement to the plot.