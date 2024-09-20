Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears becomes most-watched 2024 K-drama with over 689 million hours viewed

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s rom-com drama Queen of Tears was a massive hit, not only in South Korea but across the globe. Premiered on March 9, the drama concluded its month-long run on April 28. Now, it has set a new record on Netflix, becoming the most-consumed K-drama in the first half of 2024.

According to Netflix’s biannual report, Queen of Tears is now the most-consumed K-drama on the platform with 689.5 million hours viewed in total. With this milestone, the tvN rom-com has surpassed many other Korean series released this year.

The list unveiled Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s My Demon in second with 311.2 million hours viewed, Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young’s 2020 rom-com True Beauty in third with 293.5 million, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s Doctor Slump in fourth with 258.1 million, and Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri swept the fifth spot with a total 199.2 million hours viewed.

In addition, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s Crash Landing on You, which was released back in 2019 still landed in the top 10 with 131.2 million hours viewed in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer logged 29 million views in total, becoming the 14th most-watched show overall on Netflix. Following Queen of Tears, the most-watched show list unveiled three more Korean series - Parasyte: The Grey had 25 million views, My Demon (2023) amassed 18 million, and Doctor Slump garnered 14 million views.

The smash-hit tvN rom-com Queen of Tears depicts a bittersweet love story of a married couple. Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), a chaebol heiress of the Queen’s group ties the knot to the conglomerate's legal director Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun). Despite their contrasting background, their love story kicks off great. However, three years into the marriage, the couple faces many difficulties and they must choose between their own happiness or each other’s.

Penned by Crash Landing on You writer Park Ji Eun, the series also stars Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin, and more actors.

