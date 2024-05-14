BUZZ: Mammootty and Nayanthara to reunite onscreen once again; movie likely to be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon?

Mammootty and Nayanthara have always been a fan-favorite pairing in Malayalam cinema, ever since the film Rappakal. Now, it seems that the iconic pair is again set to appear onscreen under the expertise of a master craftsman.

In a recent buzz, it is being speculated that Megastar Mammootty and Nayanthara are set to feature in a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. However, an official confirmation about the project is unknown and it is also unclear whether it will be a Malayalam movie or a Tamil one.

Are Mammootty and Nayanthara reuniting for another movie?

Mammootty and Nayanthara were last seen on the big screen together for the 2016 Malayalam movie Puthiya Niyamam, written and directed by AK Sajan. Even though the actress, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, has frequently appeared in Malayalam films over the formative years, this would surely excite fans of this pair.

Moreover, if the supposed movie turns out to be a Malayalam project then it would be the debut directorial venture of Gautham Vasudev Menon in Malayalam cinema. Also, according to the report by the Instagram page Cinemakoott, the film is being penned by the writers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi.

On the work front

Lady Superstar Nayanthara was last seen in 2023 with the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, a culinary drama directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. Moreover, the actress is next set to appear in the lead role in films like Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Both the films have already completed shooting on the actress’ portions with her already filming for her next Malayalam project, Dear Students.

On the other hand, Megastar Mammootty is gearing up for the release of his next mass-action movie Turbo, directed by Vysakh and written by Midhu Manuel Thomas. The movie also features the Malayalam debut of actors Sunil and Raj B Shetty and is slated to hit the big screens on May 23, 2024.

Turbo Trailer:

Moreover, the actor is also set to appear in a lead role in the stylish action flick called Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis. Interestingly, the movie also features Gautham Menon in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Malayalam movies on Prime 2024: Mammootty starrer Unda to Fahadh Faasil’s Maheshinte Prathikaaram