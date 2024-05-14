Megalopolis Teaser Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola Unveils His 'Best Work Ever' Ahead Of Cannes Film Festival 2024 Screening

If you think The Godfather was Francis Ford Coppola’s best work yet, think again. The legendary director is back in the game with his upcoming movie, which will definitely change the way people look at reality.

The film that is set to premiere in one of the most auspicious events in the movie industry will also take you through old tales, while even giving you a new perspective.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Megapolis

Known for some of the greatest releases, such as Apocalypse Now as well as The Rainmaker, Francis Ford Coppola has come forth with his latest movie. A teaser trailer for Megapolis was recently launched that gave the audience a look and feel of the new-age politics that were once played in ancient Rome.

“Our new film ‘Megalopolis’ is the best work I’ve ever had the privilege to preside over,” reads the description of the trailer on the YouTube channel of Coppola.

The movie is set to premiere in the Cannes Film Festival competition on Thursday.

Megapolis is one of the passionate works of Ford Coppola, that has been a project in the making for many years. To intrigue you more, the director has invested $120 million from his own funds in the making of this upcoming and great work.

The movie will bring forth the talents of Adam Driver, the fabled Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, and also Shia LaBeouf.

Other casts of this movie include Aubrey Plaza, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, as well as Dustin Hoffman.

Megapolis is going to be “a Roman Epic fable” as per the official synopsis, and will be set in “Modern America.”

Trailer of Megapolis

With the police sirens and dark alleys, the trailer of Megapolis which was launched on May 14, 2024, gives you a look at what seems to be a corrupt society.

In a lot of theatrical play-like sequences, the trailer also hears a voice asking “When does an empire die?”

The voice further talks about how the people of an empire stop “believing in it,” while even giving the audience a grand and somewhat steampunk look at some more scenes that make you eager for the movie, hoping to be launched soon.

The film, Megapolis has been directed as well as written by Coppola, who has worked with Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch, and Michael Bederman as the producers. The executive producers for the aforementioned movie are Anahid Nazarian, Barrie Osborne, and Darren Demetre.

