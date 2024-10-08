Past Lives’ Teo Yoo to part ways with Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency C-JeS Studios; joining hands with wife’s company Beatnik

Popular Korean actor Teo Yoo is all set for a new beginning. According to the latest reports, he has decided to part ways with his current agency, C-JeS Studios. The contract will soon expire, and instead of renewing it, he plans on joining hands with his wife, Nikki S. Lee, for her new agency, Beatnik.

According to a report by a Korean media outlet on October 8, the Past Lives actor has decided to leave C-JeS Studios. The contract is up for expiration soon, and after an in-depth discussion with the agency, he has decided to part ways.

He is now headed to Beatnik as the company’s first actor. It has been reported that this agency is represented by his wife Nikki S. Lee, with whom he tied the knot back in 2006. The couple worked together 2021 documentary Log In Belgium, which also featured Lee Je Hoon.

Nikki founded Beatnik with Yeo Jun Young, the CEO of PRAIN GLOBAL. The name represents the Beat Generation, a group of artists and writers who prioritized their own individualities and broke the social norms for years. Following Teo Yoo, the agency has plans to recruit more actors.

Teo Yoo is a German-born South Korean actor who kickstarted his acting career in the early 2000s. In 2018, he gained widespread recognition after starring in the Korean musical Leto. For his outstanding performance as Viktor Tsai, he won Best New Actor at the 2021 Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Before earning global fame with Past Lives, Teo Yoo starred in a bunch of box-office hits, including Love Fiction, Seoul Searching, One on One, Vertigo, Black Money, New Year's Blues, and Decision to Leave, among others.

He also showed his meticulous acting skills in Korean dramas like Arthdal Chronicles, Vagabond, Chocolate, The School Nurse Flies, Love to Hate You, Dr. Brain, Money Game, The Recruit 2, and more.

In 2023, he bagged the leading role in the critically acclaimed film Past Lives, written and directed by Celine Song. He co-starred Great Lee in this film, and their chemistry won the hearts of moviegoers. For his performance, he even earned a BAFTA nomination.

