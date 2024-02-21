Picnic starring Na Moon Hee and Kim Young Ok becomes first South Korean film to surpass break-even point in 2024

Picnic starring Na Moon Hee, Kim Young Ok, and Park Geun Hyung is an art film which released on February 7. Within 15 days of release, the film successfully surpassed the break-even point as viewers flocked to the theatres to watch it. The film tells the story of friends in their 80s who go back to their hometown in 60 years and bask in the sweet nostalgic memories.

On February 21, the independent art film Picnic which stars Na Moon Hee, Kim Young Ok, and Park Geun Hyung surpassed its breakeven point since its release on February 7. The film managed to achieve this feat within 15 days. According to data from the Korea Film Council, Picnic garnered an audience of 2,70,043. This makes it the first South Korean film of 2024 to reach such a milestone and meet the breakeven. It is an important feat as it is the first independent art movie in 5 to attract over 2,00,000 viewers. The slice-of-life film was produced with a budget of 2.1 billion won which it successfully covered at the box office.

More about Picnic

Picnic first saw its release at the Busan International Film Festival in October 2023 where it was well received. The film has been directed by Kim Yong Koon who also created The Red Shoes, Taste of Horror, Killer Toon and more.

The film stars veteran actors Na Moon Hee, Kim Young Ok, and Park Geun Hyung as the main leads.

It tells the story of a woman in her 80s who goes back to her hometown in 60 years and reunites with her old friends. It deals with life, death and love and enjoying the comfort of home and friends.

