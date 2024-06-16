Bridgerton Season 3: 10 Biggest Changes From The Books

Bridgerton season 3 adapted Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, focusing on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's romance. It adapted the fourth Julia Quinn Bridgerton book, skipping Benedict's story and following the events of season 2, which adapted The Viscount Who Loved Me. This order switch resulted in characters' situations differing significantly from the books, resulting in dissimilar stories in Bridgerton season 3.

Bridgerton season 3's book differences were influenced by the ensemble of characters from seasons 1 and 2, such as Benedict abandoning painting and Eloise's falling out with Penelope. These characters' stories contrasted with the book's in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. However, Colin and Penelope's story remained consistent, with multiple scenes mirroring the book's, despite some differences in the timeline of their love story.

1. The mirror scene between Penelope and Colin

The mirror scene in Bridgerton season 3 remains the same as the book, with parts of the exchange verbatim. However, the setting changes significantly. The mirror scene is significant as it involves Colin and Penelope admitting their love, following a fight about Lady Whistledown and Penelope's refusal to let Cressida take credit for the scandal sheets.

In Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope's mirror scene happened at their engagement party. It followed Colin's rebuttal to Portia Featherington's lack of joy at their betrothal. Bridgerton season 3 made the mirror scene all the more intimate, as it happened in their future home as a couple instead of Colin’s childhood bedroom, and important, as it followed a big moment where Colin defended Penelope and his feelings for her, making the changes work even as they were needed as Colin hadn’t discovered Whistledown’s identity in the show.

2. The carriage scene

In Bridgerton season 3, episode 4, Colin interrupts Penelope and Lord Debling's dance, leading to Colin and Penelope hooking up in a carriage. This scene is crucial for Debling's questioning of Penelope's feelings and Penelope's escape from the ball. However, the steamy carriage scene in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton differs.

In Bridgerton's fourth book, Colin follows Penelope to Bloomsbury, where she is revealed to be Lady Whistledown. This leads to a major fight between Colin and Penelope, which ultimately leads to their carriage hookup. However, due to Lady Whistledown's potential center stage in Bridgerton season 3, part 2, and Colin's hatred for her scandal sheets, Penelope's Lady Whistledown reveal is not feasible, as it would distance Colin from Penelope.

3. Cressida's story

Bridgerton season 3 showcased Cressida's perspective, revealing her dire family situation and her sharp wit. Eloise's friendship convinced Cressida to leave Penelope alone, while also providing insight into her family's struggles. This made Cressida likable in Bridgerton season 3, but not in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, where she was married and made Penelope's life more difficult.

Cressida’s character in Bridgerton season 3 hints there could be a story-related reason for it, which Bridgerton season 3, part 2 might unveil, given that season 3, episodes 1 to 4 only set her up as Eloise’s cherished new friend.

4. Michaela Stirling’s as John’s cousin

Michael Stirling, a central character in the Bridgerton books, is introduced as John's cousin in Bridgerton season 3, marking a departure from the book material. This change changes Francesca's second love story, providing LGBTQ+ representation.

Although the change will have a bigger impact in Bridgerton season 4 and those after it, it still was one of the biggest book changes in Bridgerton season 3, deserving a spot to highlight it, even if the Stirlings never had a big role in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

5. Penelope's continuation of writing Lady Whistledown

The novel Romancing Mr. Bridgerton marked a change in the Bridgerton books due to Penelope's revelation as Whistledown and the discontinuation of society papers. This change made each chapter less focused on Whistledown's words, and while Penelope's choice of Colin was effective, it would have clashed with Bridgerton season 3's themes.

With Bridgerton season 3 putting the focus on Penelope’s purpose being writing and the power of Lady Whistledown, the possibility of choosing Colin over Whistledown wouldn’t have made such an ending a happy one for Penelope. The change enriched the story, offering a happier ending that reflected the changes Bridgerton season 3 made to Colin and Penelope’s book story, acknowledging the importance of both love and career for its protagonists.

6. Colin admitted being jealous of Penelope's success

Colin's anger towards Whistledown stemmed from his hatred for Whistledown's writings, particularly against Marina Thompson and his sister Eloise in Bridgerton season 3. In Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Colin viewed Penelope's actions as idiotic, wanted to protect her, and was envious of her as she had found her life's work, while Colin struggled to find his purpose.

Colin having already valid reasons for which to avoid Penelope after learning the truth about Whistledown’s identity made his reveal that he was jealous of what Penelope had accomplished befittingly come later in Bridgerton season 3. However, that diminished how central Colin’s jealousy of Penelope’s success was in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, and how transformative their journey was when Penelope helped Colin to publish his journals.

7. Eloise's role in the revelation about Lady Whistledown

Eloise played a significant role in Penelope's secret sharing with Colin, even discovering the truth himself in Bridgerton season 3, episode 6. She included veiled threats in her toast and threatened Penelope to tell Colin her secret by midnight. However, she never had a significant role in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, as she didn't know Whistledown's identity in the books.

8. Cressida's publication under Lady Whistledown name

Cressida, in Bridgerton season 3 and Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, took credit for Lady Whistledown's society papers. In Netflix's TV show, she published under Whistledown's name to convince Queen Charlotte. This change was the only possible development for Cressida, as admitting to gossiping destroyed her prospects on the marriage mart and her alternative would have been to be sent away to Wales.

Cressida didn’t need to go as far in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, as she didn’t have to convince Queen Charlotte, given that it was Lady Danbury who had promised a thousand pounds to whoever unmasked Whistledown. Even then, Cressida’s claims were debunked by Whistledown’s following issue, where the gossiper made it clear how much she despised Cressida and how it could have never been her.

9. Eloise & Cressida's friendship

Eloise and Cressida's friendship is significant from Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, as they were never friends and all Bridgertons despised Cressida. Their positive friendship showcases their strengths, being tough but fair, open about their problems, and supporting each other despite their differences. Eloise wouldn't have needed to befriend Cressida in the fourth book, as Cressida had continued bullying Penelope.

10. The Bridgertons still living at Bridgerton house

In Bridgerton season 3, episode 1, the Bridgertons' stay at Bridgerton House was discussed, with Violet and the unmarried Bridgertons moving to a dower house. Kate suggested living together to make her and Anthony's responsibilities lighter, but Violet's move was pushed back. In Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Violet and her unmarried children follow the rules, moving out of Bridgerton House to Bruton St.

