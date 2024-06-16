Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Rumored To Be In Works; All We Know So Far

On June 15, 2024, Twitter user and reputable anime news source @SugoiLITE claimed that Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is already in development. This news comes after the anime's 10th episode and the announcement of a new mobile and PC game. Although Sugoi doesn't provide a specific source for this information, several less reliable Twitter accounts corroborating the claim suggest the rumor to be true.

The story follows Kafka Hibino, a man who, after ingesting a kaiju, gains the ability to turn into one and now must navigate using his power while trying to become part of an organization that eliminates kaiju to fulfill a promise he made with a childhood friend.

The rumor of Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is a positive sign of the series' success, indicating the efforts of Crunchyroll and Shueisha to ensure its success. The first season is set to conclude with the release of its 12th episode, indicating that their efforts have already paid off.

Season 1 seems set to end by completing the Kaiju No. 8 Captured arc, which would take it through chapter 39 in the manga. As of this article’s writing, the manga is currently progressing through the Second Wave arc, and most recently released its 108th chapter.

The manga's current state and production timeline suggest that season 2 will end the Second Wave arc, potentially necessitating a two-cour second season if Production I.G chooses this route. This would ensure fans continue to enjoy the series.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is expected to be more budget-friendly and production-intensive, assuming early development is true. Production I.G has not significantly reduced the production value of the first season, but they may have been more conservative.

The original manga series, written by Naoya Matsumoto, began serialization in July 2020 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ digital platform. Out of the 108 chapters, 97 have been collected into 12 volumes, with a 13th releasing in July.

Viz Media licensed it in English in North America, and they describe the story:

"Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she’s out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There’s just one problem—he’s made the Defense Force’s neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

Following are the voice cast of the anime;

Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8

Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa

Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro

Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya

Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina

Yuki Shin as Iharu Furuhashi

Keisuke Komoto as Haruichi Izumo

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Aoi Kaguragi

Hiroyuki Yoshin as Kaiju No. 9

Kenta Miyake as Kaiju No. 10

Following are the staff of the anime:

Directors: Shigeyuki Miya, Tomomi Kamiya

Series Composition/ Screenplay: Ichiro Okouchi

Character Designer & Chief Animation Director: Tetsuya Nishio

Kaiju Design: Mahiro Maeda

Art Director: Shinji Kimura

Color Design: Izumi Hirose

3DCG Director: Masaru Matsumoto

Photography Director: Eiji Arai

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go

Music: Yuta Bando

Kaiju No. 8 is also getting a Smartphone and PC game

Akatsuki Games has released a cinematic trailer for Kaiju No. 8, the first-ever game, which is a thrilling addition to the series, following the success of Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle.

The first trailer for Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, released via Akatsuki Games' official Twitter account, features protagonist Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form fighting a monster. Other cast members include Kikoru Shinomiya, Soshiro Hoshina, Ichikawa Reno, and Mina Ashiro. The game will be available on PC via Steam and mobile via the Apple Store and Play Store. Production and promotional support comes from Production I.G and Toho.

The first Kaiju No. 8 game trailer was revealed after Episode 10 debuted on June 15, 2024. The game is part of a series of announcements, including the manga spinoff Kaiju No. 8: Relax, which became the first major anime to stream on X (Twitter), and upcoming announcements from anime licensor Crunchyroll, which aims to leverage the "super merchandisable and aspirational" Solo Leveling and Kaiju No. 8 as its hottest franchises.

Kaiju No. 8 is among several anime receiving new video games, including Solo Leveling: Arise, Bleach Brave Souls and One Piece Ambition. These games have broken Netmarble sales and active player records and received widespread praise after their open beta test.

