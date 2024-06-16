5 Worst WWE PPV Main Events, Ranked 

The main event is considered the most important match in professional wrestling, particularly during pay-per-views. The top stars of the promotion compete in the main event, and fans eagerly anticipate witnessing thrilling showdowns, with title matches frequently taking place.

WWE has multiple pay-per-views throughout the year, with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series being the biggest premium live events of the company. We have seen some of the greatest stars featured in the main event of WWE shows.

Conversely, there have been some awful matches that closed the show, disappointing the fans. Take a look at some of the worst main event matches of WWE PPVs.



Ronda Rousey Vs Nikki Bella ( Evolution 2018)

The Evolution PPV, which took place on October 28, 2018, was the first-ever all-women premium live event in WWE history. With eight matches included in the event, the fans were expecting great things from the show.



Featuring legendary names like Mickie James, Lita, and Trish Stratus, the PPV was good. However, the main event between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey was probably the worst match of the night.

Both women looked stiff during the bout, showing no chemistry whatsoever. Moreover, Brie Bella's inference was unnecessary. Rousey retained the RAW Women's Championship by submitting Nikki to an armbar.



John Cena Vs R-Truth ( Capitol Punishment 2011)

Believe it or not, R-Truth headlined a pay-per-view once in 2011, that too against his childhood hero John Cena. R-Truth challenged the Leader of Cenation for the WWE Championship at Capitol Punishment 2011.

Something was off about the match because R-Truth never appeared to be a serious challenger for John Cena. The pace of the main event matches was slow. The climax of the match had to be one of the worst bookings in a PPV main event.

R-Truth surprised everyone when he took a fan's drink, but then he did something unexpected - he actually returned it to the fan! However, the fan was not too pleased and retaliated by throwing the drink right at R-Truth's face. Seizing the moment, Cena swiftly delivered an AA to Truth in the ring, securing the win. To top it off, Cena celebrated his victory by inviting the young fan into the ring to share in the joy.



Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar ( Survivor Series 2016)

Goldberg's long-awaited return to WWE after twelve years made big waves in 2016. He was slated to face Brock Lesnar, whom he also wrestled in the final match of his first WWE run in 2004.

Even though there were three traditional Survivor Series matches, none of them mainevented the PPV. A random singles match between Lesnar and a returning Goldberg was the main event.

In a conventional Goldberg match, he pinned the Beast after just two spears and a jackhammer. The main event of Survivor Series 2016 lasted just one minute and twenty-six seconds.



Hulk Hogan Vs King Kong Bundy (WrestleMania 2 )

The second edition of WrestleMania in 1986 featured Hulk Hogan and King Kong Bundy in the main event. Following the success of the Showcase of Immortals in its debut year, people kept high expectations in the following year.

WrestleMania 2 had some star-studded matches, but the WWE Championship match in the main event turned out to be disappointing.

The two behemoths weren't agile enough to produce a great steel cage match. Even though Hogan was the biggest babyface at that time, he showed a lack of bravery, winning the match after escaping the cage.

Goldberg Vs Kevin Owens ( Fastlane 2017)

It's no surprise to see another Goldberg match featured in the list of worst main events PPVs in WWE history. A few months after the WWE return, the WCW legend received a WWE Universal title shot against Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017.

While Goldberg walked out with a victory, it was possibly the worst way to book the main event of a pay-per-view.

Taking advantage of a distracted Kevin Owens, Goldberg hit a Spear and then a Jackhammer to secure the win. The total duration of the match was just 22 seconds.

