PICS: Cha Eun Woo attends wedding; Singer-actor spotted in dapper suit look at acquaintance's ceremony

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo was spotted attending an acquaintance's wedding on October 5. The idol and actor hypnotized everyone once again with his dapper black suit look and sleek back hair. See Cha Eun Woo's look below.

Cha Eun Woo is a part of the popular K-pop group ASTRO. The group debuted in 2016 with Spring Up. They are known for songs like Crazy Sexy Cool, Blue Flame and more. Over the years, he has appeared in several hit dramas like True Beauty, Wonderful World, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and more. He is known for his good looks and great physique.

He held his first solo concert Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator on February 17 in Seoul. He also marked his solo debut on February 15, 2024, with THE STORY of ENTITY.

He made his acting debut with the drama Hit the Top. He has been featured in many hits like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Top Management, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, True Beauty, Island, A Good Day to Be a Dog and more. He was last seen in the crime thriller drama Wonderful World. He took on a different role than what he had done in the past and played a medical school dropout.

