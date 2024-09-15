When Cha Eun Woo revealed how he asked out his first girlfriend on Yoo Jae Suk’s talk show Happy Together; WATCH

Cha Eun Woo is a renowned face in the Korean entertainment industry who has established a strong foothold in both the K-pop and K-drama worlds. So, it’s no wonder that his love life is always at the center of attention. Although the star has been linked to many of his co-stars, and even BLACKPINK’s Rose, his dating life has always been under the wraps. The ASTRO member once himself talked about his first relationship.

Back in 2018, Cha Eun Woo appeared on the KBS talk show Happy Together to promote his drama Gangnam Beauty. When host Jun Hyun Moo asked him, “Have you only had one girlfriend? Be honest with us”, the True Beauty star confirmed that he only dated one girl.

Jo Se Ho asked him if he made the first move, to which he replied, blushing, “I didn’t know how to tell her that I liked her, so I asked what she thought of me.”

He then revealed that she asked him back the same thing, and then he confessed his feelings and asked her out. The cast members, including the other guests, couldn’t help but praise his honesty. However, the swoon-worthy romance didn’t last long, as he got busy and had to end the relationship.

Cha Eun Woo is an ace in the Korean entertainment world who made his acting debut with a minor role in Song Hye Kyo and Gang Dong Won starrer 2014 film My Brilliant Life. 2 years later, on February 23, 2016, he debuted with the boy band ASTRO, alongside bandmates Moonbin, Sanha, Rocky, Jinijin, and MJ.

In 2018, he bagged his first lead role in the JTBC rom-com Gangnam Beauty starring Im Soo Hyang. The drama established himself as a rising actor. In the following years, alongside rising to fame as an all-rounder K-pop idol, he continued to build his filmography.

Some of his best K-dramas are True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Wonderful World, Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung, Island, and more. In February 2024, he made his solo debut as a singer with his first mini-album, ENTITY.

