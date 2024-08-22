PLAVE’s Pump Up The Volume overtakes IU’s Love wins all as most streamed 2024 song within 24 hours on MelOn

The popular virtual boy band PLAVE has achieved yet another milestone, solidifying its position in the competitive realm of K-pop. Recently, the group made its comeback with a digital single titled Pump Up The Volume! and it has now become the most streamed 2024 song within 24 hours of its release on MelOn, surpassing IU’s Love wins all.

On August 21, PLAVE’s Pump Up The Volume! amassed 1.83 million streams on MelOn within just a day of its release. With this impressive stream sound, the song has now surpassed IU’s Love wins all which managed to garner 1.55 million streams within 24 hours of release on the Korean music streaming platform.

IU is considered one of the most successful K-pop solosists and on top of that her smash-hit track Love wins all also features BTS’ V in its music video. So, PLAVE overtaking her song on MelOn is extremely significant for the virtual’s group rise to stardom.

Congratulations PLAVE!

On August 20, 2024, PLAVE made its highly-anticipated comeback with a new digital single Pump Up The Volume! accompanied by an energetic music video. The rock-infused song leans into the rollicking sound often heard in many K-drama OSTs.

Although the lack of live visuals often puts the group at a disadvantage, the retro-esque melody and their soulful vocals in this new track somehow make up for it. In addition, the song starts with a narration from GOT7’s Youngjae, taking listeners on a new voyage to the virtual world of Terra.

With a vibrant summer camping vibe and western-inspired style, this pop-rock song reveals a fresh and captivating charm of the PLAVE members.

Watch PLAVE’s music video for Pump Up The Volume! here:

PLAVE is a one-of-a-kind K-pop boy band molded with a virtual concept. Formed by VLAST, on March 12, 2023, the group debuted with its first single album Asterum. The current lineup of this virtual boy band consists of five members - Yejun, Noah, Hamin, Eunho, and Bamby.

From their sound to concepts, the group almost created a different genre of K-pop and surprisingly popularized it already across the world. With their latest release, PLAVE walks one step closer to its mainstream stardom.

