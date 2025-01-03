POLL: Lee Min Ho-Gong Hyo Jin, BLACKPINK's Jisoo-Park Jung Min, and more: VOTE for most-anticipated K-drama pairing in 2025

New Year, New K-dramas! From BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min to Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, 2025 has many highly anticipated K-drama pairings lined up. Park Bo Young is also set to make her TV return with Choi Woo Shik, while Lee Jong Suk will be co-starring with Moon Ga Young.

This year's most-anticipated K-drama couple is none other than Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. The pair are set to go on a space adventure in the upcoming rom-com drama When the Stars Gossip. Lee Min Ho will be seen as Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who enters his name for a special space mission as a tourist. He has a secret intention that will unfold an exciting plot.

On the other hand, joining him is Eve Kim, the commander of this mission. Although this is the first time she is in charge of such a huge mission, she excels in her job like a professional. When the duo meet each other at a zero-gravity level, they form an unexpected bond amid many hurdles. This drama is now set to release on January 4.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to make her highly anticipated acting comeback with Newtopia. In this zombie drama, she will be playing the role of Park Jung Min's girlfriend. Their rollercoaster love story amid a zombie outbreak is worth looking forward to. It is now set to release on February 7.

From Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik to Kim Hye Yoon and Park Solomon, 2025 has more highly anticipated K-drama pairings lined up. Which couple are you most excited about? Pick below.

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin - When the Stars Gossip BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min - Newtopia Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik - Melo Movie Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy - All the Love You Wish For Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah - Knock Off Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun - Good Boy Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young - Seochodong Kim Hye Yoon and Park Solomon - Human from Today Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah - Hong Rang Park Bo Gum and IU - When Life Gives You Tangerine Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung - Can This Love Be Translated Na In Woo and Lee Se Young - Motel California

