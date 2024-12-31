Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho's When the Stars Gossip introduces thrilling action in 3 space centres; details inside

Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho will engage in thrilling action and romance in tvN’s upcoming drama When the Stars Gossip. The drama makers have shared interesting details about the space centres, revealing a bit of the plot to the viewers, ahead of the drama's release.

The sci-fi K-drama includes the uncanny love story of Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), who works at a zero-gravity space station, and Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), a tourist at the space station, with a hidden agenda.

Ahead of its premiere on January 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST (5:50 p.m. IST), the drama has shared three essential space guidelines and the shooting venue details to give the viewers a sense of the drama’s cosmic setting. It includes— International Space Station (ILS), Mission Control Center (MCC) and the fictional International Institute of Space United (I.O.U).

International Space Station (ILS)

This large space station is made up of parts from different countries, including Russia and the US, interconnected and orbiting Earth. Its interior includes special areas for research, like a biology lab from Korea, as well as everyday rooms like a kitchen, bedrooms, and restrooms.

The viewers will get a glimpse of daily life in space through the eyes of space tourist Gong Ryong, Commander Eve Kim, space scientist Kang Kang Soo (Oh Jung Se), and other crew members like Mina Lee (Lee Cho Hee) and Lee Seung Joon (Heo Nam Jun).

The Mission Control Center (MCC)

MCC is the ground headquarters where a team of experts manage space flights from launch until landing. In When the Stars Gossip, Chief Kang Tae Hee, astronaut Park Dong Ah (Kim Joo Hun), space doctor Mina Lee (Lee Cho Hee), flight operations director Han Si Won (Lee Hyun Kyun), and experiment partner Ma Eun Soo (Park Ye Young) are to work in the MCC. All of them must work together to make sure the astronauts return safely to Earth.

International Institute of Space United (I.O.U)

The I.O.U is a fictional international space organization, created for the sci-fi K-drama. It is set up to oversee the astronaut missions. It is also the place where Kang Tae Hee (Lee El) becomes the first Korean woman to serve as Deputy Director.

With such exciting scene locations and fresh plot and concept, this drama is most likely to win hearts.

