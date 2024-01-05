Best K-Movie of 2023 Results: Park Seo Joon, IU's Dream take lead followed by Love Reset and more
Wrapping up 2023, we conducted a poll to discover the top K-movie of the past year according to fans. The outcome is in, and Dream, starring Park Seo Joon and IU, secured the highest number of votes.
-
Results of the 2023 wrap-up poll for Best K-Movie of the year are out!
-
Park Seo Joon and IU led Dream emerged as fans' favourite K-Movie of 2023
At the forefront of our recent week-long poll stands the sports film Dream, headlined by Park Seo Joon and IU, claiming the coveted title of fans' favorite K-movie of 2023. Notably, Love Reset, featuring Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min, also earned a prominent position in the rankings, showcasing the broad spectrum of beloved films cherished by drama enthusiasts.
About the poll for Best K-Movie of 2023
The recent annual survey that showcased the best K-movies of 2023 has concluded, revealing the most beloved picks decided by fan votes. From a roster of ten exceptional entries including hits such as Dream, Love Reset, Past Lives Unlocked, and Coweb, global fans passionately engaged, contributing to the rankings.
Following an enthusiastic week of dedicated voting, Dream starring Park Seo Joon and IU emerged as the ultimate victor. Securing a remarkable 40% of the overall votes, the film's triumph underscores its immense support and adoration within the fan community.
Here are the winners of Best K-Movie of 2023
In the dynamic landscape of top K-movies in 2023, the Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min-led film, Love Reset, alongside Unlocked starring Chun Woo Hee, Im Si Wan, Park Ho San, and Kim Ye Won, and Kill Bok Soon headlined by Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Shi Ah, Esom, and Koo Hyo Hwan, shared an esteemed tie for the second spot, each commanding 20% of the total votes.
The Korean movies category showcased an impressive array of notable nominees in this annual survey. Road to Boston, featuring Ha Jung Woo, Im Si Wan, and Bae Sung Woo, stood out among the selection. Additionally, Coweb, which boasted Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, and Krystal Jung, made a compelling impact, as did Past Lives starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro.
These diverse and acclaimed movies captivated audiences with their distinct storytelling and stellar performances, marking a vibrant and exciting year for Korean cinema in 2023. The poll results, showcasing the shared appreciation for these films among fans, underscore the wide-ranging appeal and quality of storytelling prevalent in the Korean movie landscape.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Gyeongseong Creature Part 2: What to expect in the final part of Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's fantasy-thriller
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more