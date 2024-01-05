Best K-Movie of 2023 Results: Park Seo Joon, IU's Dream take lead followed by Love Reset and more

At the forefront of our recent week-long poll stands the sports film Dream, headlined by Park Seo Joon and IU, claiming the coveted title of fans' favorite K-movie of 2023. Notably, Love Reset, featuring Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min, also earned a prominent position in the rankings, showcasing the broad spectrum of beloved films cherished by drama enthusiasts.

About the poll for Best K-Movie of 2023

The recent annual survey that showcased the best K-movies of 2023 has concluded, revealing the most beloved picks decided by fan votes. From a roster of ten exceptional entries including hits such as Dream, Love Reset, Past Lives Unlocked, and Coweb, global fans passionately engaged, contributing to the rankings.

Following an enthusiastic week of dedicated voting, Dream starring Park Seo Joon and IU emerged as the ultimate victor. Securing a remarkable 40% of the overall votes, the film's triumph underscores its immense support and adoration within the fan community.

Here are the winners of Best K-Movie of 2023

In the dynamic landscape of top K-movies in 2023, the Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min-led film, Love Reset, alongside Unlocked starring Chun Woo Hee, Im Si Wan, Park Ho San, and Kim Ye Won, and Kill Bok Soon headlined by Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Shi Ah, Esom, and Koo Hyo Hwan, shared an esteemed tie for the second spot, each commanding 20% of the total votes.

The Korean movies category showcased an impressive array of notable nominees in this annual survey. Road to Boston, featuring Ha Jung Woo, Im Si Wan, and Bae Sung Woo, stood out among the selection. Additionally, Coweb, which boasted Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, and Krystal Jung, made a compelling impact, as did Past Lives starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro.

These diverse and acclaimed movies captivated audiences with their distinct storytelling and stellar performances, marking a vibrant and exciting year for Korean cinema in 2023. The poll results, showcasing the shared appreciation for these films among fans, underscore the wide-ranging appeal and quality of storytelling prevalent in the Korean movie landscape.

