Jung So Min confirms lead role in romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son with Jung Hae In

Jung So Min will be appearing with Jung Hae In in Mom's Son's Friend. Jung Hae In was confirmed to star in the drama earlier in December. The series is scheduled to commence production in 2024. As Jung So Min has also been confirmed to be a part of the project, fans eagerly anticipate the chemistry between the two actors.

Jung So Min to star in My Mom's Friend's Son with Jung Hae In

On January 3, it was confirmed that Jung So Min would be taking on the lead role in Mom's Friend's Son and would be starring opposite Jung Hae In. Expressing her feelings about the upcoming project, she expressed that it's an honour to be a part of something that warms the heart and resonates deeply. Adding on the actor said that she has always enjoyed the writer's work and is looking forward to working on it. This will be the second time working with the director and appreciating this opportunity she commented that she is determined to return to the screen with joy and a sense of trust.

More about Mom's Friend's Son

Mom's Son's Friend is a romantic comedy which will be released in 2024. Jung So Min will be taking on the role of Baek Seok Ryu who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In will be playing the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Mom's Friend's Son is being directed by Yoo Je Won who has previously also worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more.

Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

