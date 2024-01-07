Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Lee Sun Kyun’s agency sues reporter; TXT and NewJeans win Golden Disc Awards, more

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide.

Lee Sun Kyun’s agency sues reporter over spread of false information

Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, issued a warning against the spread of malicious reports surrounding the late actor and vowed to take legal action. Subsequently, the agency also lodged a complaint against TV Chosun's coverage of the actor’s alleged farewell note and urged the concerned journalist to offer a sincere apology. The company requested the media to refrain from publishing articles without fact-checking and also rectify or delete posts that contain incorrect information related to the actor’s demise.

Jung So Min confirms to star opposite Jung Hae In in upcoming rom-com Mom's Friend's Son

Actress Jung So Min has been roped in to play the lead role alongside actor Jung Hae In in the new romantic comedy titled Mom's Son's Friend. The series is scheduled to begin its production process in 2024. The series focuses on two individuals who spend childhood together as their mothers are best friends. Jung So Min will play Bae Seok Ryu, a woman who quits her high-paying job and decides to reboot her life. Jung So Min will portray Choi Seung Hyo, a successful architect, who meets Bae Seok Ryu as an adult.

Gyeongseong Creature and Death Game releases second part

Netflix’s highly anticipated mystery-thriller, Gyeongseong Creature, and TVING’s popular reincarnation drama, Death’s Game, both premiered on 5 January 2024. While Gyeongseong Creature stars Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in lead roles. The show is set against the backdrop of 1945 and the second part continues the narrative surrounding Onseong Hospital, where the monsters have wreaked havoc.

Meanwhile, Death’s Game 2 features a star-studded ensemble, including Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Lee Jae Wook, Choi Siwon, and more. The show follows the journey of a hopeless man, who has to go through 12 cycles of life and death as punishment. The second part of the show will provide answers to all the cliffhangers.

NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN and more win big 38th Golden Disc Awards

On January 6, the 38th Golden Disc Awards 2024 took place in Jakarta, Indonesia. The evening saw stellar performances and honored exceptional music talents. The most coveted award of the evening, Daesang (Grand Prize), was conferred upon NewJeans for Song of the Year (Ditto) and SEVENTEEN for Album of the Year (FML). The other recipients include Stray Kids (Global K-pop Artist), BTS’ Jungkook (Bonsang Best Digital Song for his single Seven), ZEROBASEONE, and FIFTY FIFTY (Rookie of the Year), among others.

BTS’ Jungkook becomes first Korean soloist to spend 20 weeks on Billboard's Artist 100

BTS’ Jungkook achieved a remarkable milestone as he became the first-ever Korean solo artist to chart 20 weeks on Billboard’s Artist 100. Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN has continued to secure a spot in the top 50 of the Billboard 200. Jungkook has set other records on Billboard as well. His single Standing Next to You clinched the 97th spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, while his other hit song, Seven (feat. Latto) has earned the 22nd spot on the Global Exclusive U.S. chart.

Stray Kids’ Felix becomes youngest member of UNICEF’s Honors Club

On January 4, UNICEF officially announced that Stray Kids’ Felix has made a generous donation of 100 million KRW (approx. INR 63 lakhs) to help underprivileged children in Laos, who are facing insanitary conditions of water and nutrition. With this donation, the K-pop idol has become the youngest member in history to join UNICEF's Honors Club. In March 2023, the singer was also appointed as a member of Save the Children’s Honors Club.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

