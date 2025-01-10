POLL: Which songs BTS' J-Hope should include in first-ever solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE; Arson, On the Street, more

BTS' J-Hope is currently gearing up for his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. Details about the highly-anticipated tour were previously leaked online, raising excitement ahead of the official announcement. On January 10, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled posters for J-Hope's upcoming world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour dates for stops in Asia, the U.S., and Latin America have now been officially released.

J-Hope will kick off the tour with concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on February 28, March 1, and March 2. He will then head to the United States, performing in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14, Chicago on March 17 and 18, San Antonio on March 26 and 27, Oakland on March 31 and April 1, and wrapping up the U.S. leg with concerts in Los Angeles on April 4 and 6.

In addition, he will visit Mexico City for performances on March 22 and 23. On April 12, he will return to Asia with concerts in Manila, followed by stops in cities such as Singapore, Jakarta, Saitama, Taipei, Osaka, and Bangkok.

J-Hope is also set to release new music in March before embarking on the world tour. The setlist will feature songs from his previous solo albums, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 and Jack in the Box. Both the studio album and EP include popular hits such as Arson, MORE, Pandora's Box, Neuron, On the Street, I Wonder..., I Don't Know, and more.

