aespa’s Karina leads July girl group member brand reputation rankings; IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, SNSD’s Taeyeon follow behind
aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, and Girl Generation’s Taeyeon have swept the top 3 spots on girl group member brand reputation rankings for July 2024. Read on to know the top 30.
aespa member Karina has topped this month’s girl group member brand reputation rankings, thanks to the band’s latest album. Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon are closely following in the second and third spots. Among the top 30 are TWICE’s Nayeon, Red Velvet’s Joy, aespa’s Winter, and more.
aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, SNSD’s Taeyeon, and more take over top 5 spots on July girl group member brand reputation rankings
On July 21, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled July 2024 brand reputation rankings for individual members of girl groups. aespa’s Karina has swept the top spot after witnessing a 157.78 percent surge in her brand reputation index since June. Her total score is now 7,210,532.
At the same time, the aespa member’s positive-negative analysis showed 89.49 positive reactions. The phrases that took over her keyword analysis are Supernova, Waterbomb, and concert, while hip, lovely, and loveable were included in her highest-ranking related teams. With aespa’s latest album Armageddon’s release, Karina has been basking in its success.
Meanwhile, in the second spot is IVE’s Jang Wonyoung with a 12.42 percent increase in her brand reputation score since June. Her total index is now 6,477,437. Leading in the third is Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member Taeyeon with a brand reputation index of 4,447,210, marking a 123.87 rise in her score since June.
IVE’s An Yujin has swept the fourth spot on the rankings with a score of 3,306,874. TWICE’s Nayeon has risen to the 5th spot with a whopping 518.06 percent increase in her index since last month. Her total score in July is 3.102,035.
Check out top 30 K-pop idols on girl group members brand reputation rankings for July 2024
The top 30 girl group members leading the July brand reputation rankings are:
- aespa’s Karina
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- cignature’s Jeewon
- aespa’s Winter
- Red Velvet’s Joy
- LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- aespa’s Ningning
- aespa’s Giselle
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
- IVE’s Rei
- Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji
- KISS OF LIFE’s Natty
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- NMIXX’s Haewon
- Red Velvet’s Wendy
- ILLIT’s Wonhee
- Red Velvet’s Seulgi
- TWICE’s Jeongyeon
- TWICE’s Jihyo
- TWICE’s Mina
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
- OH MY GIRL’s YooA
- Red Velvet’s Yeri
