aespa’s Karina leads July girl group member brand reputation rankings; IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, SNSD’s Taeyeon follow behind

aespa member Karina has topped this month’s girl group member brand reputation rankings, thanks to the band’s latest album. Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon are closely following in the second and third spots. Among the top 30 are TWICE’s Nayeon, Red Velvet’s Joy, aespa’s Winter, and more.

aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, SNSD’s Taeyeon, and more take over top 5 spots on July girl group member brand reputation rankings

On July 21, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled July 2024 brand reputation rankings for individual members of girl groups. aespa’s Karina has swept the top spot after witnessing a 157.78 percent surge in her brand reputation index since June. Her total score is now 7,210,532.

At the same time, the aespa member’s positive-negative analysis showed 89.49 positive reactions. The phrases that took over her keyword analysis are Supernova, Waterbomb, and concert, while hip, lovely, and loveable were included in her highest-ranking related teams. With aespa’s latest album Armageddon’s release, Karina has been basking in its success.

Meanwhile, in the second spot is IVE’s Jang Wonyoung with a 12.42 percent increase in her brand reputation score since June. Her total index is now 6,477,437. Leading in the third is Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member Taeyeon with a brand reputation index of 4,447,210, marking a 123.87 rise in her score since June.

Advertisement

IVE’s An Yujin has swept the fourth spot on the rankings with a score of 3,306,874. TWICE’s Nayeon has risen to the 5th spot with a whopping 518.06 percent increase in her index since last month. Her total score in July is 3.102,035.

Check out top 30 K-pop idols on girl group members brand reputation rankings for July 2024

The top 30 girl group members leading the July brand reputation rankings are:

aespa’s Karina IVE’s Jang Won Young Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon IVE’s An Yu Jin TWICE’s Nayeon cignature’s Jeewon aespa’s Winter Red Velvet’s Joy LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon Red Velvet’s Irene aespa’s Ningning aespa’s Giselle BLACKPINK’s Jisoo OH MY GIRL’s Mimi IVE’s Rei Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji KISS OF LIFE’s Natty BLACKPINK’s Rosé BLACKPINK’s Jennie NMIXX’s Haewon Red Velvet’s Wendy ILLIT’s Wonhee Red Velvet’s Seulgi TWICE’s Jeongyeon TWICE’s Jihyo TWICE’s Mina BLACKPINK’s Lisa Girls’ Generation’s YoonA OH MY GIRL’s YooA Red Velvet’s Yeri

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong details being 'kissed' by trespassing sasaeng fan in own house