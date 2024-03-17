Queen of Tears: Kim Soo Hyun is wary of Park Sung Hoon getting close to Kim Ji Won in new stills; see pics

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun has been moving ahead in its story, as new episodes released. In addition to other marital problems between Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) and Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), there is a looming figure who threatens to break them apart. Some new stills from Queen of Tears show Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo being wary of this third figure in their life.

Kim Soo Hyun is wary of Park Sung Hoon getting close to his wife Kim Ji Won in new stills from Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears follows Kim Ji Won’s Hong Hae In, a chaebol princess and CEO of Queens Group, and Kim Soo Hyun’s Baek Hyun Woo, her husband who is the legal director of Queens Group. Years into their marriage, they have grown apart from each other but when problems arise, they seem to be falling for each other all over again.

In some recent developments, a cheeky old friend and classmate of Hong Hae In, Yoon Eun Sung has entered the scene. He seems to have some ulterior motives when it comes to the chaebol CEO as he repeatedly tries to put down Baek Hyun Woo by showing that he knows Hong Hae In better. As Yoon Eun Sung (played by Park Sung Hoon) was imprudent in his way of conduct, Baek Hyun Woo slowly grew wary of this new unannounced person in their life.

Advertisement

In some newly released stills from Queen of Tears, we see that Yoon Eun Sung crossing his line has now paid Hong Hae In a house visit. Baek Hyun Woo is not at all happy to see this unwelcome guest at his house and he gets into detective mode as Yoon Eun Sung’s actions can be interpreted as more personal rather than professional. He is smiling playfully trying to get close to Hong Hae In and turn the official meeting into a personal rendezvous. Baek Hyun Woo, played by Kim Soo Hyun looms from the corner as he keenly eyes their so-called business meeting and tries his best to ward off Yoon Eun Sung.

More about Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears plays Baek Hyun Woo and in recent developments, he seems to be falling again for his estranged wife, Hong Hae In. In past episodes, he is not happy to see Yoon Eun Sung getting close to his wife. Also, a piece of unfortunate news about Hong Hae In’s health has thrown him off and he is getting worried for her.

Queen of Tears airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 KST and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears inches closer to 10 percent rating; records personal best with episode 3