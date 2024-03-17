Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears inches closer to 10 percent rating; records personal best with episode 3

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won premiered on March 9, 2024, to favorable viewer ratings and soon climbed the viewership ladder. The show has been the talk of the town since day one, with its fabulous cast and fun storyline. Queen of Tears airs every Saturday and Sunday. Yesterday, with episode 3, the show has recorded one of its best ratings yet.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears inches closer to 10 percent rating

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears is rising steadily with the release of new episodes. The third episode of Queen of Tears aired yesterday and recorded its personal best rating yet, 9.6 percent nationwide. With the third episode, the rom-com drama has inched close to double-digit ratings.

In comparison, reaching its end, Doctor Slump saw another dip in ratings and recorded 5 percent with its second last episode. Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World recorded 7.3 percent with its new episode and Flex X Cop 9.8 percent before its series finale the following week. Riding high among these is KBS2’s Live Your Own Life with a nationwide rating of 19.7 percent. As Queen of Tears rises high, more can be expected from the show.

Advertisement

More about Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears follows the story of a married couple, Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won) and Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun) who once dearly loved each other. After getting married, unfortunately, they grew apart and now stand on the threshold of a broken marriage. But with new circumstances coming in, unexpected diseases, a man who threatens to come in between them, and more, they grow closer and rekindle their romance.

Kim Soo Hyun plays the character of the main lead Baek Hyun Woo, who belongs to Yongdu Ri, a small town and a normal family. He at present is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In played by Kim Ji Won, his wife is the exact opposite. She is a chaebol heiress and the CEO of Queen Group, a business mastermind who has an icy exterior and does not open up easily. These two, together will navigate through marriage, love, and family in this rom-com drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Wo and Kim Soo Hyun starts off strong; ranks 8 on top 10 TV show chart worldwide list