Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears releases new Tension poster

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are currently starring in the new K-drama Queen of Tears. The show has been the talk of the town since the first day when its teaser was released and is continuing the same. The show has finally premiered to high views and favorable reviews from the audience. The first episode of the show premiered on March 9, Saturday.

Kim Soo Hyun- Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears releases new Tension poster

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer show Queen of Tears released a new poster just moments ago hinting at the story that will unfold in the upcoming days. The poster is titled Tension where Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won sit at the table as Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In. A figure threatens to come in between them, Yoo Eun Seong who Park Sung Hoon plays, stands behind the couple. He stands in between them but can be seen that he is more on Hong Hae In’s side hinting at a probable love triangle.

Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo’s marriage will have to face more than just in-laws and personal issues, as an unknown person foreshadows distance between the couple. The name of the poster, Tension defines the whole theme of tension that binds these three characters in the show. Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In are facing issues in their marriage and a possible third wheel that threatens to push them further apart. The poster adds to the anticipation as the audience waits to see them riveting in jealousy and love in the upcoming episodes of Queen of Tears.

Advertisement

More about the Queen of Tears’ plot

Queen of Tears is a new tvN show that premiered last week on Saturday. The show is currently streaming on Netflix. The show follows the story of Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) who are married. They once were head over heels for each other but after getting married their love has vanished and they are left to collect the remains of their marriage as it is its end. But through fate, there is still hope that they will find their way back to each other in this second-chance romantic comedy.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, and more