Queen of Tears Lee Joo Bin joins Lee Dong Wook and Lee Kwang Soo in talks to star in upcoming K-drama Divorce Insurance; Report

Actress Lee Joo Bin, recognized for her recent roles in the K-drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won and Kwak Dong Yeon, is currently in discussions to join actors Lee Dong Wook and Lee Kwang Soo in the upcoming drama series Divorce Insurance. Earlier reports indicated that both Lee Dong Wook and Lee Kwang Soo were also in talks for roles in the drama.

Lee Joo Bin in talks to star in Divorce Insurance

According to OSEN's report on the 10th, actress Lee Joo Bin is contemplating a role in the tvN drama Divorce Insurance. Her agency, ANDMARQ Studio, mentioned that while it's not finalized, they are indeed considering the project. Divorce Insurance, as the literal title suggests, revolves around an insurance company's product development team who innovate a unique divorce insurance product.

Before Lee Joo Bin's potential involvement, reports indicated that Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Dong Wook were offered roles in Divorce Insurance and are currently considering them, which has heightened anticipation for the drama. Divoce Insurance will be directed by Lee Won Seok, known for directing the movie Killing Romance. The production will be managed by Studio Genie.

Lee Joo Bin is renowned for her roles in several notable dramas including Be Melodramatic, Find Me in Your Memory, She Would Never Know, Doctor Lawyer, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, and most recently Queen of Tears. Interestingly, she was also a former DSP trainee and nearly debuted as a member of the girl group Rainbow in 2009.

Advertisement

More about Divorce Insurance

In Divorce Insurance, the storyline delves into divorce-related issues and how insurance companies handle them, offering appropriate insurance payouts. Lee Kwang Soo, known for his role in It's Okay, That's Love, will play Ahn Jeon Man, a risk analyzer who forecasts and analyzes risks to prevent issues from arising.

Ahn Jeon Man, a divorcee whose wife left him abruptly, outwardly maintains a facade of indifference but secretly struggles with unresolved issues, making him more cautious. His life takes a turn when he joins a divorce insurance project and reconnects with his childhood friend No Ki Joon (played by Lee Dong Wook), who is also divorced and navigating similar challenges.

They both form a deep emotional bond and team up, finding a renewed sense of purpose in addressing divorce-related issues together. Lee Dong Wook portrays No Ki Joon, a charismatic and successful individual known for creating successful products. Despite his professional achievements, he carries the burden of three divorces and pays alimony to his ex-wives, which has taken a toll on him both financially and emotionally.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Goblin co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook 'get married' in hilarious turn of events; Watch