Queen of Tears, Moving for Best K-drama, Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok for Outstanding Asia Stars and more win at Seoul International Drama Awards

On September 9, 2024, the Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) 2024 announced its winners in a press release. Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Seoul Metropolitan Government, and major broadcasters including KBS, MBC, SBS, EBS, and CBS, the awards ceremony is set to be held on September 25, 2024, at KBS Hall.

Among the standout winners at the Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) 2024, the widely acclaimed K-drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, secured the Outstanding Korean Drama Award, alongside Disney+'s Moving. The K-pop group SEVENTEEN's unit, BSS, also took home the Outstanding Korean Drama OST Award for their song The Reasons of My Smiles from Queen of Tears.

Additionally, the fan-voted Outstanding Asia Stars Award was awarded to Lovely Runner actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, recognizing their growing popularity. The event will be broadcast live on SBS TV and streamed on the official SDA YouTube channel. Prior to the main ceremony, a special Purple Carpet event will be held, featuring award winners, presenters, and a host of other celebrities.

The winners of Seoul International Drama Awards 2024

Golden Bird Prize

Director Park Chan Wook for The Sympathizer (HBO)

International Competition Winners

Best TV Movie - Bruised Like a Peach (CJ ENM O’PEN)

Best Series - Korea-Khitan War (KBS)

Best Director - Director Park In Je (Disney+ Moving)

Best Actor - Song Kang Ho (Disney+ Uncle Samsik)

Outstanding Korean Drama Awards

Moving (Disney+)

Queen of Tears (Studio Dragon)

Outstanding Korean Drama OST Award

BSS for Queen of Tears

Best Korean Actor and Actress Awards

Best Actor - Ahn Jae Hong (Netflix’s Mask Girl)

Best Actress - Yeom Hye Ran (Netflix’s Mask Girl)

Outstanding Asia Stars Awards (Fan-voted)

Byeon Woo Seok (Lovely Runner)

Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)

Special Prize

Eye Love You (TBS, Japan)

This year’s Seoul International Drama Awards set a new record with 346 submissions from 48 countries and regions, marking the highest level of global participation in the event’s history. Awards were presented across various categories, including International Invitation, International Competition, K-drama Competition, Special Prizes, and more. The Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 will take place on September 25th at KBS Hall. The event will be broadcast live on SBS TV and streamed on the official SDA YouTube channel.

