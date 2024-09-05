Moving's Jo In Sung says parents ask him about 'hidden child'; wonder if he'll ever get married; WATCH

Jo In Sung recently shared his humorous yet honest thoughts on the pressure he faces to get married, leaving fans both amused and empathetic. The 43-year-old actor, known for his roles in Moving and It's Okay, That's Love, spoke candidly in a teaser video posted on the YouTube channel Zzanbro Shin Dong Yub on September 2.

In the clip, Jo In Sung’s charm and good looks took center stage, prompting comedian Shin Dong Yub to remark, "The camera doesn't do justice to how good-looking you are." Jo In Sung, ever the gentleman, playfully responded, "That's upsetting." The fun continued as comedian Jung Ho Cheol chimed in, "Apparently, ugly people die two years earlier," to which Jo In Sung jokingly replied, "Really?" The banter escalated with Shin Dong Yub teasing, "Did you see that smug look on In Sung's face?" drawing laughter from everyone on set.

But beneath the laughter, Jo In Sung revealed a more personal side, opening up about the mounting pressure from his parents to settle down. He shared, "Now that I'm at the age to get married, my parents ask, 'Are you not getting married, or can't you get married?' They've even joked, 'If you have a child somewhere, just bring them home.'" This candid admission struck a chord with fans who have watched Jo In Sung’s journey from a rising star to one of South Korea's most beloved actors.

Advertisement

The actor, who recently delighted audiences with his appearance on the hit variety show Unexpected Business, also shared some behind-the-scenes insights. Reflecting on his experiences, Jo In Sung confessed, "While doing 'Unexpected Business,' I had moments where I thought, 'Am I really just chopping green onions all day? Is this fun?'" His lightheartedness and humility continue to endear him to fans around the world.

As Jo In Sung approaches his mid-forties, his reflections on marriage and family life have sparked curiosity among fans and the media alike. With more of his story to be revealed on the Zzanbro Shin Dong Yub's YouTube channel on September 9, fans are eagerly awaiting to see more of Jo In Sung’s candid humor and personal insights.

For now, Jo In Sung remains navigating the pressures of family expectations with his trademark wit and charm. Will he eventually find "the one," or is he content with keeping fans guessing? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo flaunts 'face genius' title in LAS VEGAS photobook; prebooking for day and night versions to start soon