Queen of Tears new stills: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are rulers of their starkly contrasting worlds

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun will be released this March. Fans anticipate the two actors appearing together on screen and showcasing their chemistry in the amazing romance comedy. Here is a look at the new stills released and the full cast revealed.

Queen of Tears' cast and stills

On January 12, tvN revealed the main cast of their upcoming romance comedy Queen of Tears. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin will be taking on the lead roles in the drama. The stills unveiled revealed that Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun will be appearing as successful business persons. The drama will be released on March 16 at 9:20 pm KST which is 5:50 pm IST.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy. The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women and more and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more have directed the series.

Kim Ji Won made her debut in the K-drama industry with High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged in 2011. Since then, she has featured in various hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, Lovestruck in the City, My Liberation Notes and more.

Kim Soo Hyun debuted in 2007 with Kimchi Cheese Smile. He shot to fame with the hit series My Love from the Star. He is known for his roles in It's Okay Not to Be Okay, The Producers and more.