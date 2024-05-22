Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Once Took a Playful Jab at John Cena Years Before Their Iconic WWE Rivalry

Nobody can deny that The Rock is quite the roastmaster. His spontaneity and knack for quick wit on the mic, in addition to his athleticism, are credited with propelling him to fame in wrestling. Many WWE legends have been subject to The Rock’s verbal savagery.

That said, one of his biggest rivals once found himself on the receiving end of The Brahma Bull’s scathing insults. The star in question is none other than John Cena. Interestingly, The Rock planted the seeds for his iconic rivalry with John Cena years before their “Once-in-a-lifetime” WrestleMania match.

The Rock Once Roasted John Cena During His Appearance At WWE Hall Of Fame 2008

While The Rock left the wrestling business for Hollywood in 2004, he made sporadic appearances on WWE TV. In 2008, The People’s Champ did the honor of inducting his legendary father and grandfather into the Hall of Fame. During his speech, The Rock mocked a handful of WWE stars including Chris Jericho and Big Show, lightening up the place. The arena shook with mirth as The Rock turned his attention to John Cena. Wittily, The Rock took a friendly jab at Cena by roasting his movie, The Marine.

He said, "Unfortunately, though, there was some trouble this year. There was a big controversy with WWE and illegal torture. Not too many people heard about it but apparently, they would find Iraqi Sergeants, sit them down, they'd tie them up and they'd make them watch copies of the DVD, The Marine."





At this point, John Cena wore an expression of embarrassment as the arena buzzed a cacophony of “Cena Sucks” chants. Johnson further empathized with Cena by saying, “Hey, by the way, I made Doom”, poking fun at his 2005 film. Both laughed hysterically as The Hollywood star turned his attention to another wrestler. Fast forward four years ahead, the duo main-evented WrestleMania 28, giving fans one of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history. The Rock and John Cena would then renew their rivalry at WrestleMania 29. All in all, now we know how The Rock set the stage for his epic clash with the sixteen-time World Champion.

That time The Rock roasted Chris Jericho, John Cena, and Santino Marella at the WWE Hall of Fame 2008 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vl8xeSN9SG — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) March 19, 2024

The Rock and John Cena recreated their WrestleMania moment this year

This year’s WrestleMania was full of surprises. Major names such as The Undertaker and John Cena got involved in the main event match. Before The Undertaker made his presence felt and took out The Rock, The Great One came face-to-face with his former rival, John Cena. The duo took center stage before The Rock Rock Bottomed John Cena into oblivion.

Did WWE hint at a reprisal of their rivalry? We can’t rule out the possibility, as John Cena hasn’t yet hung up his boots, and The Rock remains in the best shape of his life. Only time will tell if the two will ever lace up for another one-on-one match to cap off their rivalry.