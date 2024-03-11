Queen of Tears reveals lovey-dovey stills of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won from wedding scene; SEE PICS

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s ongoing romance drama Queen of Tears has sparked significant buzz even before the premiere. The narrative explores the contrasting relationship of the on-screen couple before and after their marriage, adding depth to its intricate plot.

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears drops endearing stills from the wedding scene

On March 11, the romance drama’s official network tvN unveiled new stills of the lead couple Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won where the duo look lovey-dovey during their wedding and before. These newly-released stills encapsulate Queen of Tears’ first episode, which aired on March 9, amidst much anticipation.

The first two pictures capture Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s heart-fluttering moments before their marriage, while the third and last still from the tvN’s X (Twitter) post showcases a scene from the on-screen couple’s wedding of the century.

See the new stills featuring Queen of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won:

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears grabs global love and attention

On March 9, the highly-anticipated drama kicked off its first two episodes with high viewership ratings. In South Korea, the second episode of Queen of Tears soared to an unprecedented rating of 8.7 percent, followed by 5.9 percent on the first episode.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starring drama has also garnered exceptional attention and praise across the globe, hitting no. 8 position on the chart of Netflix’s global top 10 TV shows.

Advertisement

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears unfolds a conflicting love story of a married couple Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. The third-generation chaebol of Queens Group, Hong Hae In is the queen of department stores, while her husband Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of her enterprise and comes from comparatively an unprivileged family. However, as the two fell in love, against all odds they got married in a lavish way, which was called the wedding of the century.

But their relationship derails shortly after, as the two find each other in a difficult marriage, where it seems impossible to fix. Amidst many chaos, both try to cling to their individual happiness.

Kim Soo Hyun, known for It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, My Love from The Star, Moon Embracing The Sun, and more transforms into Baek Hyun Woo, while Kim Ji Won of Fight For My Way, My Liberation Notes, and more portrays the elegant boss woman Hong Hae In.

Amidst other notable casts, The Glory fame Park Sung Hoon plays a coveted investor, who recently returned to South Korea from New York. Kwak Dong Yeon shines as Hong Hae In’s brother Hong Soo Cheol, while Lee Joo Bin takes on the role of his nonchalant wife, Cheon Da Hye.

Penned by Crash Landing On You screenwriter Park Ji Eun and directed by Vincenzo director Kim Hee Won, Queen of Tears’ next episode will be released this Saturday, March 16 via tvN network. For international audiences, it can be streamed through Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Ji Won's hilarious cheek heart moment with Kim Soo Hyun has internet giggling at Queen of Tears press conference; Watch