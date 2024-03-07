Queen of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won share great chemistry at the press conference for their upcoming K-drama

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won made their appearance at the recent press conference for their upcoming romance drama Queen of Tears. The press conference was held in Seoul on March 7, where the impressive cast and crew attended the event with their best fashionable selves.

As appeared in the photos shared by tvN, Kim Soo Hyun served a monochromatic regal look at the conference, while Kim Ji Won’s elegant aura screamed perfection, setting a strong presence in the conference room. Even before the interview started, all eyes were on the on-screen married couple whose chemistry was nothing short of spectacular.

Kim Ji Won's cheek heart on Kim Soo Hyun brings laughter to the crowd

The highlight of the event was an adorable moment between the pair when they were asked to do cheek hearts. Kim Ji Won got confused and proceeded to make the heart on Kim Soo Hyun’s face as she thought they were supposed to do it to each other. The moment brought absolute joy and laughter to the audience.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won dish on working together on Queen of Tears

During the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won got real about their experiences of working together on the set of Queen of Tears.

“Kim Ji Won is truly a warm-hearted person. Even during breaks, she shows deep consideration. I can’t resist sharing a nickname for her, which is Queen of Consideration," Kim Soo Hyun shared about her first-time co-star with a bright smile on his face.

Kim Ji Won also talked about her experience with the co-actor and said, “Even in intense scenes our emotions matched perfectly, and gradually we got to know each other better and became comfortable.”

Their chemistry seemed to be on the same beat during the press conference. Now, anticipation runs high to witness their acting synergy on the screen of Queen of Tears.

On this day, alongside the lead couple, pivotal cast members Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Jo Bin, director Kim Hee Won, and screenwriter Park Ji Eun were also present at the press conference, winning hearts with their utmost gratitude and enthusiasm.

More about Queen of Tears; Plot, cast, crew, and release date

Queen of Tears narrates a turbulent love story of a married couple Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. Hong Hae In, a third-generation chaebol of the large conglomerate Queens Group, and its legal director Baek Hyun Woo face troubles in their blissful married life. Both must work towards protecting their own happiness.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun stars as Baek Hyun Woo, while Fight for My Way actress Kim Ji Won serves elegance as Hong Hae In. Amongst the other main roles, The Glory actor Park Sung Hoon portrays a mysterious investor, Kwak Dong Yeon transforms into Hong Hae In’s insecure brother Hong Soo Cheol, and Lee Joo Bin plays his lovely wife Cheon Da Hye.

The intricate screenplay of Queen of Tears has been written by screenwriter Park Ji Eun, who has delivered many hits such as Crash Landing on You, and My Love from The Star. Whereas, The directorial leadership has been fulfilled by Vincenzo director Kim Hee Won and Entourage director Jang Young Woo.

Queen of Tears is slated to premiere its first episode on March 9, at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST), through the tvN network. For the global audience, the drama can be streamed via Netflix.

