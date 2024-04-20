Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun expresses feeling overwhelmed upon being flooded by fan messages

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has recently made headlines after confessing to feeling overwhelmed just two days into using the fan communication platform Bubble. Despite fans' excitement over his engagement, the actor expressed mental overload from attempting to read every single message.

Kim Soo Hyun reacts to being flooded with fan messages

Actor Kim Soo Hyun, renowned for his role in Queen of Tears, recently embarked on a new journey of fan communication through the platform Bubble, sparking excitement among his devoted supporters. However, just two days into this venture, Kim Soo Hyun confessed to experiencing mental overload from attempting to read all the messages pouring in from fans.

Initially expressing enthusiasm and a desire for collaboration with fans, Kim Soo Hyun soon found himself inundated with a flood of messages from eager supporters. Fans were thrilled to discover that the actor was actively reading their messages, leading to a flurry of interactions at all hours of the day and night.

Netizens expressed both amusement and empathy towards Kim Soo Hyun's predicament, marveling at his dedication while also recognizing the impossibility of reading every single message. Amidst the lighthearted banter, fans continued to enjoy the interactive experience with newfound admiration for Kim Soo Hyun's earnest attempts to connect with them on a personal level.

More details about Kim Soo Hyun’s latest activities

Kim Soo Hyun, the esteemed South Korean actor, continues to captivate audiences with his multifaceted talents. Renowned for his exceptional performances in both television dramas and films, Kim Soo Hyun has garnered numerous accolades, including four Baeksang Arts Awards.

Recently, he delighted fans with news of his return as an OST singer for the drama Queen of Tears, marking his first venture into OSTs in a decade. Amidst the drama's remarkable success and high ratings, Kim Soo Hyun's portrayal of Baek Hyun Woo has further solidified his status as a leading Hallyu star. As anticipation builds for his musical contribution to Queen of Tears, viewers eagerly await the culmination of the drama's compelling narrative and the conclusion of Kim Soo Hyun's captivating portrayal.

