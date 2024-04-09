Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s time-slip romance series Lovely Runner starts off strong at premiere; DEETS

Lovely Runner, tvN's latest drama, has started off on a promising note since its premiere. Drawing inspiration from a beloved web novel and brought to life by the talented writer Lee Si Eun, known for her work on True Beauty, Lovely Runner unfolds as a time-travel romance, posing a poignant question - "What choices would you make if given the chance to alter fate for your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the untimely death of her beloved celebrity Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok), who finds herself traveling back in time with the singular mission of preventing his tragic fate.

Lovely Runner’s promising start

Nielsen Korea's latest findings reveal that the debut episode of Lovely Runner, starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, aired on April 8, attracted an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.1 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS2's Nothing Uncovered encountered a slight decline, with its seventh episode garnering an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent, compared to the preceding episode's rating of 3.2 percent. On the other hand, ENA's The Midnight Studio experienced a positive rise, achieving an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent, marking a 0.4 percent increase from its previous episode's rating of 1.8 percent.

More about Lovely Runner

Following Im Sol's journey through time, viewers are eagerly drawn into her struggle to alter Ryu Sun Jae's destiny, heightening anticipation for the blossoming romance amidst the chaos. Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's captivating on-screen chemistry, coupled with their noticeable height difference, has already captured the audience's attention.

In addition to the lead duo, Song Geon Hee, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, Jung Young Joo, Kim Won Hae, and Song Ji Ho promise to enrich Lovely Runner with their stellar performances. Song Geon Hee's portrayal of the charismatic bassist Kim Tae Sung, exuding rebellious charm, is set to ignite an engaging love triangle with Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae.

Director Yoon Jong Ho revealed that Lovely Runner will unfold a tender and powerful romance between two individuals who missed their chance to meet in youth but rediscover love as they journey back in time. He emphasized the unique aspect of the drama, highlighting that viewers will experience both the innocence of teenage romance and the complexities of adult relationships in their 30s. As Im Sol navigates between the past and present, unexpected twists and comedic moments will arise, making Ryu Sun Jae's and Im Sol's plots particularly intriguing to watch.Lovely Runner premiered yesterday on April 8th at 8:50 PM KST and will air every Monday-Tuesday.

