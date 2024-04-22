Name: Queen of Tears

Premiere Date: 9 March, 2024

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon

Director: Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won

Writer: Park Ji Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Queen of Tears plot

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won play the roles of Baek Hyunwoo and Hong Haein respectively in this romance-comedy K-drama about the lives of two people madly in love. It is initially a workplace romance between the chaebol heir of the Queens group and their legal director who started off as a junior-level employee and an intern-in-disguise. About 3 years after their whirlwind romance culminates in marriage, the two are now at a crossroads. As death comes knocking at their door, a divorce wields its way in and their family’s fortune falls in the wrong hands, Baek Hyunwoo and Hong Haein’s relationship goes for a toss.

Watch the Queen of Tears teaser

Queen of Tears Ep 11 and 12 Recap

After many hurdles and a lot of denial on Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's characters' ends, the star couple is reunited, resulting in some very emotional and heartwarming scenes alongside their families who learn of Hong Haein's terminal illness. But the happiness is short-lived as they try to hunt down the secret fund hidden by Chairman Hong who his housekeeper has captured.

Another interesting arc in the story comes with Lee Joo Bin’s Cheon Dahye’s return to Hong Soocheol’s side, played by Kwak Dong Yeon. The reunited family looks for ways to bring justice to their fortune but is met with the news of Chairman Hong’s death.

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun find the door leading to the secret fund

After wrapping up the last rites of Chairman Hong, the family returns to their rightful home in hopes of finally locating the secret fund that would upend the current management and give them the upper hand. The cliffhanger from the previous week acts as the perfect build-up of tension only to end in a massive disappointment as Mo Seul Hee (Lee Mi Suk) once again wins the war of the wits. And thus the hunt continues for the humongous pile of cash that the mastermind has in store for her son, Yoon Eun Sung, played by Park Sung Hoon.

Kim Soo Hyun confirms a surgery would fix Kim Ji Won’s illness

With this course of the show, Queen of Tears cements itself as a sad love story that manages to enlist itself under the rom-com genre, swinging between moments of despair and glee very smoothly, all thanks to its commendable cinematography and undoubtedly great acting from the leads. Baek Hyunwoo is met with the good news of surgery being made possible in Germany for his beloved ex-wife-turned-girlfriend-turned-wife and she can be saved after all. But the catch is, she might lose all her memories.

Did Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won leave the K-drama world for Indian daily soap?

What follows is possibly the most questionable sequence of scenes as poof and the terminal illness vanishes from Hong Haein’s body. Even after many promises being exchanged between the two and an unread diary awaiting Baek Hyunwoo’s keen interest, fate turns itself against the pitiful couple. The proceedings make me scoff to the point that I wonder if the release has been penned by the likes of India’s famed Ekta Kapoor. It reminds me of a “Mihir ki yaddasht wapas aagayi” moment from my childhood when I erupted in a dance knowing that my favorite character had regained his memories. That’s exactly what the viewers expect from the show now and I don’t know whether to be happy or sad about it.

