NewJeans' alleged workplace bullying case: HYBE's LEAKED Music Industry Report submitted to Ministry of Employment and Labor

According to K-media reports, amid the ongoing investigation into allegations of workplace bullying involving NewJeans at HYBE, a report from HYBE titled Music Industry Report has been submitted as reference material. This report, originally claimed to be crafted for internal use among HYBE executives, has now found its way into the hands of the Seoul Western District Office of the Ministry of Employment and Labor, following claims from an external party, referred to as A.

On October 28th, it was revealed that A, who has no affiliation with HYBE, NewJeans, or Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, submitted excerpts from this internal document. The report has sparked significant controversy online, particularly due to remarks concerning various idol groups, including problematic comments on their physical appearances. Notably, NewJeans was mentioned within the content, drawing attention and criticism.

In a separate petition, A also cited HYBE's 2023 Sustainability Report, which asserts the company’s commitment to complying with labor laws and regulations. The report emphasizes the importance of respecting the rights of all members and highlights the existence of channels to report human rights violations. A argued that the Music Industry Report contradicts the “respectful behavior code” espoused by ADOR’s CEO, Kim Joo Young. They insisted that the Ministry of Employment and Labor investigate how this internal report was created and the context behind its content.

A further emphasized that the issue extends beyond NewJeans, representing broader systemic problems faced by workers not fully protected under labor laws. They urged the Ministry to thoroughly probe the matter, advocating for special measures to address existing regulatory shortcomings.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor plans to utilize the submitted report in its investigation into the “alleged workplace bullying by the management.” This inquiry gained attention after a September 12th complaint was lodged through the National Petition System, demanding clarity on the alleged bullying within HYBE.

The issue escalated after a YouTube live broadcast by NewJeans members on September 11th, during which they disclosed an incident involving a manager instructing them to “ignore” another celebrity in the HYBE building. Member Hanni testified at the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee hearing on October 15th, alleging that HYBE attempted to downplay and cover up the situation. This developing controversy has raised questions about the treatment of idols in the industry and the necessary reforms to protect their rights.

