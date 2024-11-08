NewJeans' Haerin to skip college entrance exam; set to perform at Countdown Japan Festival and 9th Asia Artist Awards

NewJeans member Haerin, one of K-pop’s rising young stars, has decided to skip the upcoming Korean College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) to focus on her music career, according to her label, ADOR. Born in 2006, Haerin would be eligible to take the CSAT on November 14, as she is set to graduate high school this year. However, she has chosen to defer her college entrance exam aspirations, opting instead to dedicate her energy to NewJeans’ ongoing projects and her commitment to music.

Since their debut in July 2022, NewJeans has quickly risen in popularity with chart-topping hits like Attention, Hype Boy, Ditto, and ETA. They’ve continued to capture fans' hearts worldwide, solidifying their presence in both the South Korean and international music markets. Their catchy sound and unique style have set them apart, making them one of the most talked-about girl groups in recent years.

NewJeans took a significant step in expanding their influence globally with their official entry into the Japanese music market in June 2024, following the release of their Japanese debut single Supernatural and its B-side Right Now. To kick off their Japanese promotions, NewJeans held a fan meeting titled Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome at the iconic Tokyo Dome in June.

They have since announced their participation in Countdown Japan 24/25, one of Japan’s biggest year-end music festivals, where they will perform on stage at the renowned Makuhari Messe in Tokyo from December 28 to 31. This performance is a highly anticipated moment for the group as they further connect with their growing fanbase in Japan.

Before heading to Tokyo for Countdown Japan, NewJeans will make a stop in Bangkok for the 9th Asia Artist Awards on December 27, to be held at IMPACT Challenger Hall. The event will bring together major artists from across Asia, and NewJeans' attendance highlights their rapid rise in the industry.

Though Haerin has put her academic path on hold, this decision shows her dedication to her music career and to NewJeans’ momentum as they prepare for these major year-end performances. For NewJeans, the future seems bright, with fans eagerly anticipating their journey as they continue to make a mark on the global music market.

