Why Yeri didn’t want to join Red Velvet before debut? K-pop idol reveals during Cosmic promotion

Yeri is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet, which debuted in 2014. In a recent talk show appearance, the K-pop idol revealed that initially, she didn’t want to join the group. Unfolding many untold stories from her training days, Yeri revealed the surprising reason.

Recently, Yeri made a guest appearance on Shin Dong Yup’s popular drinking show, alongside bandmates Seulgi and Joy. While promoting their latest album Cosmic, the singer surprised everyone revealing that she didn’t want to debut with Red Velvet at first.

She confessed she was hesitant because she had to leave her friends. Yeri further explained that, initially she was training to debut with a different future group and Red Velvet was supposed to be quartered. However, it changed when she was asked to join the group before the release of Ice Cream Cake in 2015.

Yeri revealed that the reason behind her hesitation was nothing but she felt like she was leaving the friends she made while training together for so many years. She also expressed that since the trainee friends were her only companions, it was even more difficult. For a moment, she even felt like not debuting as a K-pop idol but rather venturing into an acting career.

Despite the initial feelings, Yeri ended up joining Red Velvet in 2015, a year after the group originally debuted. Quickly, she also formed a bond with the existing members and found her friends among them despite having age differences.

Today, the five-piece group Red Velvet is loved worldwide by their fans. On this day, Yeri’s heartfelt confession provided insights into the hardships each member overcame in order to rise to the top with their group.

Know more about Red Velvet

Red Velvet is a five-piece leading K-pop girl group consisting of Irene, Selugi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. In 2014, with their first single Happiness, the group marked their official debut. With their distinguishing vivid, bold, yet classy concept, this group quickly became popular. Some of their massive hits include Bad Boy, Psycho, Peek-A-Boo, Russian Roulette, and more.

On June 24, Red Velvet released their latest album Cosmic comprised of six tracks including the title track, B-sides Sunflower, Last Drop, Love Arcade, Bubble, and Night Drive.

