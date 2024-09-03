Happy Birthday Joy: A walkthrough of Red Velvet member's acting journey; Tempted, The One and Only, more

Today, we celebrate the 28th birthday of Park Soo Young, better known as Joy, a beloved member of Red Velvet. Since debuting as a singer in 2014, Joy has dazzled the world with her infectious energy, honeyed voice, and vibrant personality. Yet, her talents extend far beyond music.

In recent years, Joy has made her mark in the world of acting, proving herself to be a versatile actress. Here’s a look at Joy’s evolving journey as an actress, from her debut role in The Liar and His Lover to her most recent project, Once Upon a Small Town.

The start of a new chapter with The Liar and His Lover

Joy made her acting debut in 2017 with the lead role in the music-centered drama The Liar and His Lover. Based on the popular Japanese manga Kanojo wa Uso o Aishisugiteru, the series tells the story of Yoon So Rim (played by Joy), an aspiring singer with a pure heart and a magical voice, who falls in love with a genius songwriter (Lee Hyun Woo) leading a double life.

Joy’s portrayal of the innocent and determined Yoon So Rim was met with a warm reception from fans and critics alike. Her natural charm and undeniable screen presence won her the Newcomer Award at the Cable TV Awards, marking an auspicious beginning to her acting career.

The drama, deeply intertwined with music, allowed Joy to show her singing talent through various original soundtracks (OSTs) like Yeowooya, Your Days, and Waiting for You. These songs resonated with audiences and further helped build Joy’s dual identity as both a singer and an actress.

Advertisement

A bold transformation with Tempted

In 2018, Joy took on a more challenging role in Tempted, a modern adaptation of the classic French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Joy starred as Eun Tae Hee, a strong-willed, intelligent young woman who finds herself entangled in a dangerous game of seduction and betrayal orchestrated by a group of wealthy young elites (Woo Do Hwan, Moon Ga Young, Kim Min Jae). This marked a dramatic shift from her previous role, allowing Joy to display her range as an actress.

Joy's performance in Tempted was both intense and captivating, earning her several award nominations, including Best Actress at the 2018 MBC Drama Awards and the Popularity Award at The Seoul Awards. The drama’s OST, OMG!, performed by Joy, also gained popularity, adding another layer to her growing career as a versatile entertainer.

Emotional maturity with The One and Only

After a brief hiatus from acting, Joy made a powerful return in 2021 with The One and Only. This melodramatic series, set against the backdrop of a hospice center, follows the intertwined lives of three terminally ill women who embark on a journey to find the "one person" who truly matters to them before they die. Joy played the role of Sung Mi Do, a popular social media influencer with a terminal illness who joins this unexpected alliance.

Advertisement

The role required Joy to dive deep into emotional territory, showing her ability to convey vulnerability, pain, and strength in equal measure. Critics praised Joy for her nuanced performance, recognizing her growth and maturity as an actress. This role solidified Joy's reputation as a serious actress capable of handling complex characters and stories.

Return to romance with Once Upon a Small Town

In 2022, Joy returned to the romantic genre with Once Upon a Small Town, a heartwarming original drama that premiered globally on Netflix. In this series, Joy played Ahn Ja Young, a cheerful and warm-hearted police officer in a small rural town. The drama tells the story of a big-city veterinarian who, much to his dismay, is forced to relocate to the countryside, where he meets the ever-sunny Ja Young.

Joy’s performance in Once Upon a Small Town was filled with her signature brightness and infectious charm, capturing the innocence and sincerity of small-town life. The series quickly gained popularity, reaching the Netflix Top 10 in 33 countries, and earned Joy nominations for Best Actress, Best New Actress, and the Popular Star Award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Red Velvet reminisces decade-long career in special Sweet Dreams music video from Cosmic; WATCH