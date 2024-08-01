When EXO’s Baekhyun was ‘sensitive’ about relationship talk after breakup with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon; Watch

EXO’s Baekhyun and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon once dated and unsurprisingly their relationship was the talk of the town. But, sadly both K-pop idols soon parted ways after which once Baekhyun talked about how he was “sensitive” talking about relationships after his breakup with SNSD’s Taeyeon.

As it happened, back in 2017, EXO appeared as a guest on the famous variety show Knowing Bros also known as Ask Me Anything. During the episode, host Lee Soo Geun goes on to jokingly say that Baekhyun wrote he wanted to be a “goalkeeper” when he would have a girlfriend.

The Knowing Bros hosts then said it means Baekhyun will not let others steal his girlfriend. To which, the EXO member said that that was not what he meant by it, he wants to be a goalkeeper as his hairstyle has Kim Byung Ji (a famous Korean goalkeeper) feel.

Finally, Baekhyun said that he is “sensitive to those kinds of questions” as he had recently broken up with his 2-year-long girlfriend, SNSD’s Taeyeon. His reply got loud laughs from everyone as he said he was just caught off guard by a question related to relationships.

Watch Baekhyun saying he is “sensitive” about relationship talk after his breakup with Taeyeon here:

Later in the episode, once again when Baekhyun was talking about Sehun lying to EXO members about not being interested in girls, the host asked if he was interested in them and he again reiterated that he is “very sensitive”.

Once again, Baekhyun said he was sensitive when the host teasingly asked whether he would choose love or friendship.

It should be noted that EXO’s Baekhyun and SNSD’s Taeyeon were confirmed to be dating in late 2013. However, they parted ways due to busy schedules in September 2015.

Meanwhile, Baekhyun is a famous singer, songwriter, and member of the wildly popular K-pop boy group EXO. Baekhyun marked his solo debut with the release of his first EP City Lights on July 10, 2019, alongside hit lead track UN Village.

Baekhyun’s second album Delight released on May 25, 2020, became the first album in 19 years by a soloist to sell 1 million copies. His third album Bambi also became a million seller. Baekhyun has been dubbed as ‘Genius Idol’ by media outlets.

