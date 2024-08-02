Will Lovelyz make group comeback after disbandment in 2021? Members' recent meet up with Woollim Ent CEO sparks reunion rumor

It has been 3 years since Lovelyz officially disbanded, breaking the hearts of many fans. However, some of the members recently had a reunion with the group’s agency Woollim Entertainment’s CEO. As the photos from the meet-up went viral online, fans started anticipating the K-pop ensemble’s comeback.

On August 1, some of the Lovelyz members took to Instagram and shared a few photos from their surprise reunion. In the pictures, Lee Mi Joo, Yoo Ji Ae, Seo Ji Soo, Ryu Soo Jung, Jin, and Jeong Ye In can be seen posing together. Although members Kei and Lee Soo Jung weren’t present at the reunion pic, presumably because of their busy schedules, something else piqued fans’ attention.

Netizens soon pointed out that there were two more people in the photos, who were not Lovelyz members. They were actually the group’s agency Woollim Entertainment's CEO Lee Joong Yeop and director Lee Hoon Seok.

The new crumbs dropped on the members’ social media handles quickly attracted fans. Many engaged in speculation that the group might be gearing up for a comeback, thus meeting with the CEO and director.

Some fans have demanded the group to release a new album. Others are asking the group to hold a concert on the occasion of their 10th debut anniversary. Though this reunion is yet to unfold any future group activities, fans are hopeful about new content from Lovelyz.

See Lovelyz reunion pic here:

Meanwhile, this November, Lovelyz will complete 10 years since their debut in 2014. To celebrate the special year, the group recently appeared on the MBC variety show Hangout With Yoo. The special concert arranged by the host Yoo Jae Suk delighted many fans, as it marked the members’ first reunion as a group after 3 years of disbandment. Since then, Lovelyz’ comeback rumor has been in the air.

Lovelyz’ disbandment rumor emerged in July 2021 and in November of the same year, Woollim Entertainment confirmed the news. The agency revealed that all members except Lee Soo Jung decided to part ways and didn’t renew their contracts. Now all eyes are on whether the recent buzz about their comeback comes true.

