Kansas City Mayor Wants Patrick Mahomes To Bring ‘Basketball’ To Kansas Post His Presence At NBA Playoff

Patrick Mahomes was born and brought up in Tyler, Texas. He has been following Dallas-based franchises since childhood. Mahomes is often spotted supporting the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and the NHL’s Dallas Stars. He even suggested the players the Mavericks should target in 2019.

The 3-time Super Bowl champion is supporting the Mavericks this season too. He has predicted that the Mavs might win the NBA championship this season. Mahomes hopes that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving keep up their performance. The Mavs have already made it to the Western Conference Finals.

Kansas City Mayor’s Special Request

Patrick Mahomes supported the Dallas Mavericks against the Minnesota Timberwolves from the sidelines. Luka Doncic’s stellar performance helped them take a 3-0 lead in the 7-game series. Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, and Marquise Brown accompanied Mahomes for the game night.

Mahomes took it to X, formerly Twitter, to show his admiration for the match’s atmosphere. Kansas City’s Mayor made a special request to the Chiefs’ star. Quinton Lucas urged Mahomes to bring basketball to Kansas City.

Lucas quote tweeted the NFL star's picture. After displaying his admiration for the 2-time NFL MVP, the Mayor played his cards. He asked Mahomes to bring the NBA to Kansas. Lucas added that Mahomes will get to the city folk all the time.

Kansas City’s Basketball History

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl thrice in the past five years. Patrick Mahomes led his side to their consecutive titles in February. The Chiefs are witnessing their glory era. In addition to that, they have their eyes set on the 3-peat.

But it hasn’t been the same story for Kansas’ basketball culture. Cincinnati Royals became the Kansas City Kings in 1972. They were the first professional basketball team in the city. However, 13 years later they switched to Sacramento and formed the Sacramento Kings.

