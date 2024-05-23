EXCLUSIVE: Vinod Bhanushali spills details of Manoj Bajpayee's Bandaa 2, 'We already have 3-4 stories in hand'

Vinod Bhanushali is one of India's leading producers. He has produced some of the country's most loved films, the most recent of them being Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. As he gears up for the theatrical release of his next film Bhaiyya Ji directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Manoj Bajpayee, Vinod Bhanushali graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he spoke about the ample love that has come his way because of Bandaa, plans for Bandaa 2, the kind of relation he shares with Manoj Bajpayee and lastly about Bhaiyya Ji and why he felt that the movie warrants a theatrical release.

Mr Bhanushali firstly spoke about the success of his clutter-breaking film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He said that the film became a success because it was a story he believed that needed to be seen and heard. His filmmaker friend Suparn Verma was the first person he approached for the film but Verma felt that the film project was too risky. Still, he provided them with his creative vision.

Bhanushali also attributed the presence of a talented performer like Manoj Bajpayee, and first time director Apoorv Singh Karki for the success of their acclaimed film. Lastly, he said, "With our partners Zee Studios and Zee5 coming on board, we got the kind of support and platform that enabled a story like Bandaa get the success it deserved."

Vinod Bhanushali Speaks About Taking The Franchise Of Bandaa Forward; Also Shares Its Release Format

Mr Bhanushali was then asked about whether he would like to take the Bandaa franchise forward. He said, "It’s been one year and we still get messages from people applauding the story and performances of the film. There are people who have watched the film within this short span more than three or four times. This shows the success of good storytelling and for a relatively new production house it is a pretty proud feeling to be a part of it,"

He continued, "With that response, we are definitely planning to take this ahead as a franchise. For Bandaa 2, we already have 3-4 stories in hand and we are currently discussing on which one to take ahead. Bandaa is a story of a person who fights against all odds; Who might not be in a strong position but he is in the right position. His fight for righteous subjects enables truth to prevail."

When asked if Bandaa 2 would release in theatres, Vinod Bhanushali said, "Since Bandaa was loved by so many people, we are hoping with the new story we can aim for a theatrical release."

Vinod Bhanushali Says That His Relationship With Manoj Bajpayee And Apoorv Singh Karki Is That Of Brothers-In-Arms

Having collaborated with Manoj Bajpayee and Apoorv Singh Karki, the producer was asked about the kind of relation he shares with the duo. He said, "They are like brothers in arms. We all unite when it comes to our love for cinema. It is mostly an easy going relationship and that’s how we collaborated on our next Bhaiyya Ji as well."

Mr Bhanushali Shares How He Got The Idea To Make Bhaiyya Ji

When asked about how he got the idea to make Bhaiyya Ji, Vinod Bhanushali said, "Bhaiyya Ji as a subject was discussed during the making of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Manoj Sir had this story with him and was very keen on making it. Apoorv was on board and after Bandaa it felt right to join hands for Bhaiyya Ji. We are glad that SSO Productions’ Samiksha and Shael Oswal came on board as partners. And since it was his 100th film, Manoj Sir wanted to turn producer with Bhaiyya Ji and that’s how the collaboration resulted in Bhaiyya Ji.

Watch the Bhaiyya Ji Trailer

Vinod Bhanushali Shares What Special Measures Were Taken Considering Bhaiyya Ji Is Manoj Bajpayee's 100th Film?

Emphasisng on the theatrical release of Bhaiyya Ji, the renowned producer said, "Being his 100th film, Manoj Bajpayee Sir was looking at a theatrical release as a treat for his fans to a mainstream entertaining story and a character that will be remembered for a long time. So the production value of the film, the technicians, the cast of the film were carefully brought together keeping in mind the theatrical release,"

He continued, "After Bandaa, the collaboration of Manoj Bajpayee, Apoorv Singh Karki and Bhanushali Studios had to be bigger. With our partners SSO and Aurega Studios coming on board with us, we worked around the production and marketing of the film that cater to taking our action revenge drama – Bhaiyya Ji – to theatres.

What's Next For Bhanushali Studios After Bhaiyya Ji?

Mr Bhanushali said that after Bhaiyya Ji, they have 3 more release in 2024. Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer directed by Sejal Shah and Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, directed by Ishrat Khan will release on digital. A romantic comedy aimed for a theatre release will soon be announced.

How excited are you for Bhaiyya Ji and Bhanushali Studios' other ventures?

