Super Junior Quiz: How well do you know the Sorry Sorry singers?

Super Junior are second generation K-pop boy group who are known for their hits like Sorry Sorry, Black Suit, Bonamana and more.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 28, 2024  |  10:23 PM IST |  8.9K
Super Junior: SM Entertainment
Super Junior is a popular K-pop group that made their debut in November 2005 with the track Twins (Knock Out). Currently, members include Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. They rose to global fame with their 2009 track Sorry Sorry which is still counted as one of the best K-pop songs of all time. 

Super Junior’s Sorry Sorry is probably a song that comes to every fan's mind when they think of popular K-pop songs of all time. The music, the choreography, the outfit and everything in between is considered to be iconic. Many groups cover this song even today. Their latest album The Road which was released in January 2023 and was a collection of previous releases from the series. In November 2023, the group held a fan meeting to mark its 18th anniversary. Take the quiz below to know how big a Super Junior fan you are. 

