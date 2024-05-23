EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Shroff comes on board Akshay Kumar led Welcome To The Jungle

A couple of days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed our readers that Sanjay Dutt has exited the comic caper, Welcome To The Jungle led by Akshay Kumar, due to health issues. While the shoot is underway in Mumbai, we have another exciting update on this Ahmed Khan-directed adventure comedy. According to sources close to the development, Firoz Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan, and Akshay Kumar have roped in Jackie Shroff to play a key role in Welcome To The Jungle.

Jackie Shroff comes on board Welcome To The Jungle

"Jackie Shroff has been silently shooting for Welcome To The Jungle ever since Sanjay Dutt's exit from the film. There is a twist in the tale for Welcome To The Jungle as the makers have reworked on the character traits and re-casted for some parts. While Suniel Shetty will now be playing the role which was initially written for Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff has come on board to play the part that Suniel Shetty had signed on for," revealed a source close to the development.

Both Suniel and Sanjay have a macho personality and the makers have taken this as a well-informed move to ensure that the USP of character remains intact. “The humour for Suniel’s character comes from his machoism. Jackie on the other hand shares very exciting dynamic with the lead roles and the film presents him in a completely new avatar. The casting change happened back in the day in December and Jackie has already shot considerably for his part in the film,” the source added.

Welcome To The Jungle gears up to release on Christmas 2024

Welcome To The Jungle is touted to be the biggest comedy of 2024 as the makers have got together the biggest ensemble on board the film. The Ahmed Khan directorial is gearing up for a Christmas 2024 release and brings back the OG, Akshay Kumar to the Welcome Franchise. If everything goes as planned, the film is expected to be wrapped up by the end of July. Apart from Akshay, Suniel and Jackie, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi in key roles.

