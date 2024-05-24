IF Week 1 Worldwide Box Office: Ryan Reynolds film stays low; Grosses slightly over USD 70 Million

IF directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming and others, grossed an underwhelming around 72 million dollars at the global box office in its first week. The film did reasonably, domestically but was a no-show internationally. Made at a reported budget of 110 million dollars, IF traditionally requires over 250 million dollars to breakeven theatrically. Looking at how things are going, the movie will be luckily to gross over 150 million dollars.

IF Has Grossed Slightly Over 70 Millions Dollars In Week 1; Will Look To Brave Competition In Week 2

IF was the number one film at the domestic box office in its first week, while Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes took the baton for the collections at the worldwide box office. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, on Wednesday, outgrossed IF by the slightest of margins, at the domestic box office. Whether IF bounces backs to claim the third spot in its second weekend, behind Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie is to be seen.

IF Will Look To Cash On Good Word-Of-Mouth In Week 2

IF has good word-of-mouth and one would hope that it defies the pessimistic expectations (mentioned above) in a big way, despite the new competition. IF can hit 100 million dollars worldwide by the end of the weekend and if it doesn't, it most likely should, over the weekdays.

Better Budget Allocation Could Have Gone A Long Way For IF

Had IF been budgeted more carefully, the numbers that it is registering would have felt good to look at. The steep budget is what is playing the spoilsport for this high-concept family film. Otherwise, this number is generally acceptable for a new IP.

Watch the IF Trailer

About IF:

Bea (Cailey Fleming) is a 12 year old, who is temporarily living with her grandmother (Fiona Shaw), while her father (John Krasinski) is getting operated at a hospital nearby. As most 'kids' of her age, Bea feels like she is too old to do the things she once enjoyed doing. Her father wishes for her to enjoy being a kid because she will miss being one, when she grows old.

One fine day, she sees an imaginary creature run up the stairway of her building but is unable to catch hold of her. Later, she sees Calvin (Ryan Reynolds) and Blue (an Imaginary Friend voiced by Steve Carell) break into a house to see if Blue can be the right match for the kid in the house, to no success. Bea and Calvin unite for a common cause, that is of uniting Imaginary Friends to the kids that forgot about them over the course of time.

IF In Theatres

IF is now playing at a theatre near you.

Have you watched IF yet? If yes, what did you think about it?

