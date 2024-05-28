7 best Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies that are a must-watch

The on-screen pair of Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri has always been liked by the audiences. Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies never grow old no matter how many times you watch them. From Mr. India, Ram Lakhan to Nayak: The Real Hero, their movies are rich in characterizations, dialogue, music, and acting.

As we celebrate their filmography, let’s revisit some of their best movies.

Here are the 7 best Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies with gripping storylines

1. Mr. India

Cast: Anil Kapoor , Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, Amrish Puri , Ahmed Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Annu Kapoor

, Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, , Ahmed Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Annu Kapoor Director: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Comedy

Action, Drama, Fantasy, Comedy Release year: 1987

1987 Where to watch: ZEE5

Mr. India is one of the best Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies that is still loved by entertainment lovers.

Featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in lead roles, the film follows a violinist and philanthropist named Arun Verma, who acquires a device that can make him invisible. When he rents out his house to pay off his debts, he meets Seema Sohni, a journalist whom he falls in love with. Meanwhile, there is a criminal mastermind named Mogambo who wants to conquer India.

In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Shekhar Kapur was asked about the rumors doing the rounds about the second part of Mr India. In response to this, the director confirmed that he would never direct the sequel to the film however, he doesn’t mind any other filmmaker making it.

He was quoted as saying, “I will never make Mr India 2 because I have already made the first part. But, I would not mind if they take another director and make the film and remember that the original was born because of the joy of filmmaking.”

2. Ram Lakhan

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, Satish Kaushik, Subhash Ghai, Amrish Puri, Dalip Tahil, Annu Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rakhee

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, Satish Kaushik, Subhash Ghai, Amrish Puri, Dalip Tahil, Annu Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rakhee Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 1989

1989 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Ram Lakhan, we see Ram, a dedicated law enforcement officer, and his brother Lakhan, a carefree womanizer, make a solemn vow of revenge after discovering that their father was killed by two evil conspirators.

3. Nayak: The Real Hero

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Rani Mukherjee, Saurabh Shukla, Amrish Puri, Ahmed Khan, Johny Lever , Shivaji Satam, Anupam Shyam, Pooja Batra

Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Rani Mukherjee, Saurabh Shukla, Amrish Puri, Ahmed Khan, Johny Lever , Shivaji Satam, Anupam Shyam, Pooja Batra Director: S. Shankar

S. Shankar IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: YouTube

Nayak: The Real Hero is a Bollywood political drama film. In the film, we see a common man, Shivaji given a chance to become the Chief Minister for a day. He exposed corruption, faced political challenges, and made a lasting impact in one day.

4. Taal

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Subhash Ghai, Saurabh Shukla, Amrish Puri, Manoj Pahwa, Alok Nath, Bobby Darling

Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Subhash Ghai, Saurabh Shukla, Amrish Puri, Manoj Pahwa, Alok Nath, Bobby Darling Director: Subhas Ghai

Subhas Ghai IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 1999

1999 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Taal is one of the most acclaimed Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies of all time. In the film, Mansi becomes popular with Vikrant's help after her ex-boyfriend's family insults her and her father. However, problems arrive when her ex-lover apologizes and tries to win her back.

5. Virasat

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Pooja Batra, Amrish Puri, Milind Gunaji, Satyen Kappu

Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Pooja Batra, Amrish Puri, Milind Gunaji, Satyen Kappu Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Action, Romance Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

In the action-romance drama Virasat, we witness Shakti's journey as he returns home with the hope of leaving soon. However, his plans take an unexpected twist when his village becomes a battleground due to a feud between his warring cousins. This forces Shakti to reluctantly embrace his father's legacy, sacrificing his own dreams in the process.

6. Ghar Ho To Aisa

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri, Deepti Naval

Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri, Deepti Naval Director: Kalpataru

Kalpataru IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release year: 1990

1990 Where to watch: YouTube

Ghar Ho To Aisa follows Amar's mother who runs her house like a dictator and tortures her daughter-in-law Sharda. However, a tragic event occurs when both Sharda and her daughter pass away. In the aftermath of this heartbreaking incident, Amar resolves to teach his cruel family a lesson, enlisting the assistance of Seema.

7. Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawl,a Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawl,a Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Hrishikesh Mukherjee Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family Release year: 1998

1998 Where to watch: YouTube

In the movie Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Abhyankar is the head of his family and he runs a tight ship in a traditional way. His daughter has a deep affection for him, so she comes up with a clever scheme to get her father's blessing for her relationship. This results in some comical and chaotic moments within the family.

Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies never fail to entertain us to date. If you haven’t watched them, head to the OTT platforms mentioned above.

