7 best Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies that are a must-watch
Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies are some of the best audiences have ever seen. Presented below is the list of best Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies that never feel old. Let’s have a look!
The on-screen pair of Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri has always been liked by the audiences. Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies never grow old no matter how many times you watch them. From Mr. India, Ram Lakhan to Nayak: The Real Hero, their movies are rich in characterizations, dialogue, music, and acting.
As we celebrate their filmography, let’s revisit some of their best movies.
Here are the 7 best Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies with gripping storylines
1. Mr. India
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, Amrish Puri, Ahmed Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Annu Kapoor
- Director: Shekhar Kapur
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Comedy
- Release year: 1987
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Mr. India is one of the best Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies that is still loved by entertainment lovers.
Featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in lead roles, the film follows a violinist and philanthropist named Arun Verma, who acquires a device that can make him invisible. When he rents out his house to pay off his debts, he meets Seema Sohni, a journalist whom he falls in love with. Meanwhile, there is a criminal mastermind named Mogambo who wants to conquer India.
In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Shekhar Kapur was asked about the rumors doing the rounds about the second part of Mr India. In response to this, the director confirmed that he would never direct the sequel to the film however, he doesn’t mind any other filmmaker making it.
He was quoted as saying, “I will never make Mr India 2 because I have already made the first part. But, I would not mind if they take another director and make the film and remember that the original was born because of the joy of filmmaking.”
2. Ram Lakhan
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, Satish Kaushik, Subhash Ghai, Amrish Puri, Dalip Tahil, Annu Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rakhee
- Director: Subhash Ghai
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 1989
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Ram Lakhan, we see Ram, a dedicated law enforcement officer, and his brother Lakhan, a carefree womanizer, make a solemn vow of revenge after discovering that their father was killed by two evil conspirators.
3. Nayak: The Real Hero
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Rani Mukherjee, Saurabh Shukla, Amrish Puri, Ahmed Khan, Johny Lever , Shivaji Satam, Anupam Shyam, Pooja Batra
- Director: S. Shankar
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
- Release year: 2001
- Where to watch: YouTube
Nayak: The Real Hero is a Bollywood political drama film. In the film, we see a common man, Shivaji given a chance to become the Chief Minister for a day. He exposed corruption, faced political challenges, and made a lasting impact in one day.
4. Taal
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Subhash Ghai, Saurabh Shukla, Amrish Puri, Manoj Pahwa, Alok Nath, Bobby Darling
- Director: Subhas Ghai
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical
- Release year: 1999
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Taal is one of the most acclaimed Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies of all time. In the film, Mansi becomes popular with Vikrant's help after her ex-boyfriend's family insults her and her father. However, problems arrive when her ex-lover apologizes and tries to win her back.
5. Virasat
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Pooja Batra, Amrish Puri, Milind Gunaji, Satyen Kappu
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Romance
- Release year: 1997
- Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video
In the action-romance drama Virasat, we witness Shakti's journey as he returns home with the hope of leaving soon. However, his plans take an unexpected twist when his village becomes a battleground due to a feud between his warring cousins. This forces Shakti to reluctantly embrace his father's legacy, sacrificing his own dreams in the process.
6. Ghar Ho To Aisa
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri, Deepti Naval
- Director: Kalpataru
- IMDB Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Release year: 1990
- Where to watch: YouTube
Ghar Ho To Aisa follows Amar's mother who runs her house like a dictator and tortures her daughter-in-law Sharda. However, a tragic event occurs when both Sharda and her daughter pass away. In the aftermath of this heartbreaking incident, Amar resolves to teach his cruel family a lesson, enlisting the assistance of Seema.
7. Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawl,a Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Hrishikesh Mukherjee
- Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
- IMDB Rating: 5.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Family
- Release year: 1998
- Where to watch: YouTube
In the movie Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Abhyankar is the head of his family and he runs a tight ship in a traditional way. His daughter has a deep affection for him, so she comes up with a clever scheme to get her father's blessing for her relationship. This results in some comical and chaotic moments within the family.
Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies never fail to entertain us to date. If you haven’t watched them, head to the OTT platforms mentioned above.
