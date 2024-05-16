Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review: Prithviraj's comic charm elevates the film to above average experience

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has hit the theaters today, May 16. The film promising a rib-tickling ride is directed by Vipin Das, known for his previous collaboration with Basil Joseph on blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Aadujeevitham star Prithviraj and Basil Joseph lead the pack of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, supported by a huge cast.

The film features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadeesh, and the debut of Tamil actor Yogi Babu in Malayalam cinema in important roles.

As the curtains rise on this laughter-filled spectacle, audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the whimsical world crafted by Vipin Das and his team. But before you rush to book your tickets, check out Pinkvilla's review.

Plot of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil follows Vinu, portrayed by Basil Joseph, a young NRI preparing to tie the knot with Anjali (Anaswara Rajan) after a failed romance with his ex-girlfriend Parvathy. Vinu forms a close bond with Anjali's elder brother, Anand (Prithviraj), whom he sees as an elder sibling. When their bond becomes stronger, Vinu asks Anand to reconcile with his wife with whom Anand was separated. Vinu later uncovers the truth that Anand's wife is none other than Vinu's ex-girlfriend, Parvathy (Nikhil Vimal).

This revelation transforms their relationship into a bitter rivalry, with Anand plotting to thwart Vinu's wedding with his sister Anjali. Vinu at the same time remains stern in his determination to marry Anjali after he gets convinced that Anjali is the love of his life. The movie then explores the growing conflict between the once-close friends, adding a touch of humor to the mix amidst family discord.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil trailer

What works in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a total paisa vasool entertainer that came in Mollywood, similar to Priyadarshan's classic comedy movies of 90s and 2000s. Humor is the backbone of this movie, thanks to Vipin Das and writer Deepu Pradeep, known for Kunjiramayanam for that.

The humor in the story flows effortlessly. The movie showcases a variety of funny characters with over-the-top comedic qualities, and most of the funny scenes really land.

What doesn’t work in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayi couldn't repeat the magic of Vipin Das' earlier outing with Basil Joseph Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which had a more organic approach to satirical comedy.

In Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, the humor often feels forced. Also the overuse of cine-references takes away from the overall enjoyment of the film. The repetition of these references also hampers the mood at times and hinders the movie from reaching its maximum potential.

This film lacks the Midas touch evident in Vipin Das and Deepu Pradeep's other works, so it doesn't deliver the same impact. Also, Ankit Menon's music does not leave a lasting impression, adding to the disappointment.

Performances in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

In Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, Prithviraj surprises the audience with a never-seen-before comedy avatar and delivers a good humorous performance throughout the film. On the other hand, Basil Joseph portrays the character of Vinu in his own style and shows his talent as he did in his earlier roles in movies like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Falimy and Jane Man. The strong performances of the leads are the backbone of this film.

While heroines of the movie Anaswara Rajan and Nikhila Vimal give decent performances, their roles do not offer much depth. Yogi Babu's Malayalam debut is forgettable as his comedy numbers fail to bring laughter.

Verdict of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil might not be the type of comedy film that appeals to everyone, especially if you're anticipating another Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey from the director.

Nevertheless, the movie has aspects that can draw in families to the cinemas. Prithviraj's delightful portrayal in a comedic character is certainly noteworthy. However, the film may only be worth watching once, at most.