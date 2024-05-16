Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review: Prithviraj's comic charm elevates the film to above average experience

pinkvilla
10 Park Chan Wook movies

10 Park Chan Wook movies

 Byeon Woo Seok says 'heartbeats get fast' due to Lovely Runner fame; reacts to being called 'Sunjae' instead of own name

Byeon Woo Seok says 'heartbeats get fast' due to Lovely Runner fame; reacts to being called 'Sunjae' instead of own name

 Bridgerton season 3: BTS’ hit Dynamite’s orchestral version plays during THIS scene in Nicola Coughlan-Luke Newton starrer; watch

Bridgerton season 3: BTS’ hit Dynamite’s orchestral version plays during THIS scene in Nicola Coughlan-Luke Newton starrer; watch

 Meet K-pop star who sang for Goblin, has collaborated with major American singers but does not have solo album yet

Meet K-pop star who sang for Goblin, has collaborated with major American singers but does not have solo album yet

 BTS’ V becomes first and only K-pop soloist to surpass 18 million followers on Spotify

BTS’ V becomes first and only K-pop soloist to surpass 18 million followers on Spotify

 Parasite to Broker, 4 Song Kang Ho films that won Cannes accolades and highlight his success at the film festival

Parasite to Broker, 4 Song Kang Ho films that won Cannes accolades and highlight his success at the film festival

 Shin Hye Sun assumes 'couple' in audience as father-daughter duo at Following movie screening; reacts to hilarious confusion

Shin Hye Sun assumes 'couple' in audience as father-daughter duo at Following movie screening; reacts to hilarious confusion

 What qualities of Byeon Woo Seok caught eye of Lovely Runner director, making him the perfect Ryu Sun Jae? Find out

What qualities of Byeon Woo Seok caught eye of Lovely Runner director, making him the perfect Ryu Sun Jae? Find out

 NCT's Mark unleashes power of love in new quirky music video for solo pre-release single 200; WATCH

NCT's Mark unleashes power of love in new quirky music video for solo pre-release single 200; WATCH
Copyright © 2007 - 2024 Pinkvilla Media Private Limited. All rights reserved.
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Poster (Credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram) movie poster

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review

Malayalam

Comedy
Drama

16 May 2024

User Rating

-

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review: Prithviraj's comic charm elevates the film to above average experience

Vipin Das' newest collaboration with Prithviraj and Basil Joseph, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has hit the theaters today. Check out Pinkvilla's official review.

by Nikhil Sebastian

Published on May 16, 2024   |  04:28 PM IST  |  6.7K
Check out Prithviraj' s new movie Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Review

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review (PC: Prithviraj Instagram)

Name: Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Director: Vipin Das

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran,Yogi Babu,Basil Joseph

Rating: 3

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has hit the theaters today, May 16. The film promising a rib-tickling ride is directed by Vipin Das, known for his previous collaboration with Basil Joseph on blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Aadujeevitham star Prithviraj and Basil Joseph lead the pack of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, supported by a huge cast. 

The film features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadeesh, and the debut of Tamil actor Yogi Babu in Malayalam cinema in important roles. 

As the curtains rise on this laughter-filled spectacle, audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the whimsical world crafted by Vipin Das and his team. But before you rush to book your tickets, check out Pinkvilla's review. 

Plot of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil follows Vinu, portrayed by Basil Joseph, a young NRI preparing to tie the knot with Anjali (Anaswara Rajan) after a failed romance with  his ex-girlfriend Parvathy. Vinu forms a close bond with Anjali's elder brother, Anand (Prithviraj), whom he sees as an elder sibling. When their bond becomes stronger, Vinu asks Anand to reconcile with his wife with whom Anand was separated. Vinu later uncovers the truth that Anand's wife is none other than Vinu's ex-girlfriend, Parvathy (Nikhil Vimal).

This revelation transforms their relationship into a bitter rivalry, with Anand plotting to thwart Vinu's wedding with his sister Anjali. Vinu at the same time remains stern in his determination to marry Anjali after he gets convinced that Anjali is the love of his life. The movie then explores the growing conflict between the once-close friends, adding a touch of humor to the mix amidst family discord.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil trailer

What works in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a total paisa vasool entertainer  that came in Mollywood, similar to Priyadarshan's classic comedy movies of 90s and 2000s. Humor is the backbone of this movie, thanks to Vipin Das and writer Deepu Pradeep, known for Kunjiramayanam for that. 

The humor in the story flows effortlessly. The movie showcases a variety of funny characters with over-the-top comedic qualities, and most of the funny scenes really land.

What doesn’t work in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayi couldn't repeat the magic of Vipin Das' earlier outing with Basil Joseph Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which had a more organic approach to satirical comedy. 

In Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, the humor often feels forced. Also the overuse of cine-references takes away from the overall enjoyment of the film. The repetition of these references also hampers the mood at times and hinders the movie from reaching its maximum potential.

This film lacks the Midas touch evident in Vipin Das and Deepu Pradeep's other works, so it doesn't deliver the same impact. Also, Ankit Menon's music does not leave a lasting impression, adding to the disappointment.

Performances in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

In Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, Prithviraj surprises the audience with a never-seen-before comedy avatar and delivers a good humorous performance throughout the film. On the other hand, Basil Joseph portrays the character of Vinu in his own style and shows his talent as he did in his earlier roles in movies like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Falimy and Jane Man. The strong performances of the leads are the backbone of this film. 

While heroines of the movie Anaswara Rajan and Nikhila Vimal give decent performances, their roles do not offer much depth.  Yogi Babu's Malayalam debut is forgettable as his comedy numbers fail to bring laughter.

Verdict of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil might not be the type of comedy film that appeals to everyone, especially if you're anticipating another Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey from the director. 

Nevertheless, the movie has aspects that can draw in families to the cinemas. Prithviraj's delightful portrayal in a comedic character is certainly noteworthy. However, the film may only be worth watching once, at most.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikhil Sebastian

Nikhil Sebastian, an Engineering graduate, is a seasoned writer who seamlessly blends technology and entertainment. With 7 years of writing experie...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

