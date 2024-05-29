Lamar Jackson Faces Backlash For His Opinion on Playing Against Patrick Mahomes’ Side in Season Opener

The Baltimore Ravens had a magnificent season last year. They finished on top in the AFC North with a 13-4 record. They thrashed the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional round. They had the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their sights.

The Ravens met the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship game. They tied the Chiefs in the first quarter at 7-7 but the Chiefs led before the half-time. The Ravens tried to make a comeback in the final quarter but lost 10-17 to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The schedule for the upcoming NFL season is out. The Ravens have the opportunity to avenge their loss. Lamar Jackson opened up on how he feels about the clash. But he wasn’t expecting criticism in return.

Banter on Lamar Jackson for his mindset

The Ravens Quarterback talked about their season opener against the Chiefs. It is a high-voltage encounter. The AFC Championship rematch has numerous eyes set on them. Both the sides and their fans are hyped for the game.

But Lamar Jackson isn't bothered about it at all. He doesn't care who they play against and when. Jackson is just pumped to beat the Chiefs to take revenge. He thinks this game wouldn't decide who makes it to the Super Bowl.

Jackson’s goal is to win the Super Bowl. He fancies putting the Chiefs in the same situation and turning the tables. His calmness wasn’t admired by everybody around. Plaxico Buress, former NFL star, took a jab at Jackson in his appearance on The Carlton Show.

Buress fired his shots by saying he doesn’t know when not winning games becomes a priority. He added that not caring about who you play against is good until you want to win the game. The host backed Buress by adding that the narrative that the Ravens can’t beat the City might be true.

3-Peat on the cards

Patrick Mahomes has ensured the fans that the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl next year in New Orleans. The reigning Super Bowl champs have added Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown to their arsenal. They even extended the tight end Travis Kelce.

