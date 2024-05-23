pinkvilla
17looms
movie poster

Turbo Movie Review

Malayalam

Action
Comedy

23 May 2024

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Turbo movie review: Mammootty and Raj B Shetty deliver a knockout in this self-aware commercial action flick

Mammootty is once again set to grace the big screen but this time with a mass action flick called Turbo. Here’s the Pinkvilla review of the film to know whether the movie is worth a watch or not!

by Goutham S

Updated on May 23, 2024   |  02:38 PM IST
News Comment Share
Turbo review: Mammootty and Raj B Shetty shine in an otherwise lackluster commercial flick

Turbo review: Mammootty and Raj B Shetty shine in an otherwise lackluster commercial flick (PC: Mammootty, X)

Name: Turbo

Director: Vysakh

Cast: Mammootty

Rating: 3.5

Mammootty is once again set to appear on the big screen and this time the actor arrives with an action-packed mass movie. The film starring the Megastar in the lead role also features Kannada actor Raj B Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil in their debut Malayalam movie.

Additionally, the Vysakh directorial features actors Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Bindu Panicker, Shabareesh Varma, and many more in key roles. Here’s the Pinkvilla review of the Mammootty starrer to decide whether to watch the film in theaters or not!

Mammootty starrer Turbo’s trailer:

The Plot:

Turbo starring Mammootty in the lead role features the story of an Idukki-based jeep driver, popularly known as Turbo Jose. Notorious for his spontaneous and unpredictable manner, this mama’s boy inadvertently ends up in the city of Chennai. However, things start to take a turn for the worse when Jose locks horns with an infamous kingpin, Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram. Does Jose manage to beat them and mark an end to their troubles?

The Good: 

Turbo is completely a mass action commercial movie that rides heavily on the star power of Megastar Mammootty. From the very introduction to the film itself, the makers have managed to capitalize on the actor’s star image even going on to show a blaring sign of “Megastar” in the background.

In addition to the iconic actor's appearance, the film greatly relies on the villainous and intimidating portrayal of Raj B Shetty from Kannada. Undoubtedly, the actor perfectly embodies the role of a formidable antagonist, ensuring that the plot remains interesting and engaging. Together, these talented actors elevate the movie's second half and climax to an exhilarating level of action.

Other than them, actress Bindu Panicker truly stole the show by playing Jose’s mother, who is the only person the protagonist fears in the entirety of the film. The bond between the two actors as mother and son was the most outstanding emotional connection depicted in the movie. Additionally, Anjana Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, and Sunil, among other actors, also delivered noteworthy performances, establishing both emotional connections and comedic moments.

Coming to the technical brilliance of the film, the movie’s backbone was the blaring and energetic background scores composed by Christo Xavier. Be it the Turbo Jose theme or Burnout The Engine, both tracks stood out making it a thrilling experience for the viewers. The craftsmanship executed by Xavier should be praised equally to his contemporaries in Malayalam cinema like Sushin Shyam and Rex Vijayan.

The direction by Vysakh in his third collaboration with Mammootty truly made it clear why he is well-known for executing commercial movies. Even though the movie is packed with action movie cliches, it also makes an effort to play around with meta narration, occasionally poking fun at its own cliches.

The cinematography deserves special praise for its creative shots and subtle lighting that enhances the scenes. The film maintains a similar aesthetic to Vysakh's recent works, which are executed effectively in this instance.

Furthermore, the biggest boon for Turbo is the stunts that were included in the entire movie. Especially in the second half of the Mammootty starrer, the actions were solid and gave a sort of euphoric high with the gravity-defying punches by the Megastar.

The Bad: 

Turbo is definitely not your cup of tea if you're walking in with the expectation of seeing Mammootty in an experimental role like in Kaathal or Bramayugam. The film is a celebration of the Megastar who effortlessly transitions into an action movie reminiscent of his earlier years.

Taking the words of Midhun Manuel Thomas himself, a movie always relies on the strength of a good screenplay. However, the biggest problem with Turbo was the screenplay itself. Particularly in the first half of the movie, the film tests your patience with certain old-school comedy elements. While the second half and climax exceeded expectations, the first half and amateurish interval block were filled with cringe-worthy and out-of-place dialogues.

Though Midhun often expressed his love for Marvel action movies, the film seemed to rely on comedic tropes dusted off from old Malayalam flicks. Additionally, the film's editing is lacking in certain places, especially with jump cuts that miss some crucial shots of the action sequences, which would have enhanced the cinematic experience.

The Performance:

Turbo is without any doubt riding on the strong shoulders of Mammootty in the lead. The movie offers a stellar action-filled realm of cinema that can be associated with themes of escapism. With this in mind, the film presents both a great protagonist and antagonist who we can root for and cheer for.

Raj B Shetty, playing the adversary to Turbo Jose, provides a dynamic to-and-fro for the latter who even gets fed up with not besting him. A blood-riddled fistfight where all odds converge is surely a treat for Mammukka fans who may have wanted to see him in a mass and meaty role like this one.

With Bindu Panicker, who is actually 16 years younger than the actor, playing his mother, she manages to become a cute and lovable mother who holds the reins to her son. The undying emotion they share, backed by strong conviction, is definitely a saving grace in the movie.

Sunil's comedic timing as Auto Billa adds to the movie's charm, especially when he hilariously parodies Marlon Brando's character from The Godfather. Additionally, Anjana Jayaprakash and Shabareesh Varma bring depth and emotion to the film, although there are moments when their performances can be both admirable and bothersome.

The Verdict:

For anyone who wishes to see a highly entertaining action comedy with its peak moments or if you love seeing Mammootty in a mass role, then surely go and watch Turbo in theaters near you.

The 2-and-a-half-hour flick would surely satisfy many movie lovers who are craving an out-and-out action movie. Like Raj B Shetty said in a previous interview, “Some movies are made to touch life. Some movies are made to forget life,” and Turbo is definitely made to forget life and to enjoy it that way alone.

On a side note, for anyone who is a fan of Jawan or Tamil cinema in particular, make sure to stick around for the tail-end for a surprise, potentially leading to a sequel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian films and Entertainment. ...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

