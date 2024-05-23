EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta recalls Masaba’s reaction on watching her on-screen chemistry with reel daughter Sanvikaa in Panchayat

The comedy-drama TV series Panchayat has managed to keep the audience engaged with the two seasons that have been released. The show's popularity also compelled the makers to come up with yet another entertaining season of the web series.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Neena Gupta opened up about her real daughter Masaba Gupta’s reaction to watching her on-screen chemistry with her reel daughter Rinki. She also spilled some beans about her pregnancy. Read on!

Neena Gupta says she is staying by the side of her pregnant daughter Masaba Gupta

Director Deepak Kumar Mishra, along with lead actors Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, recently spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about the upcoming season of their TV series Panchayat. During the candid chat, the actress revealed she is staying by her daughter Masaba Gupta’s side, who is expecting her first child.

The Badhaai Ho actress stated, "Yes, I am. I am not moving from Bombay unless it's work or something. Garmi ka din hai, mai abhi apne pahad k ghar me hoti. Lekin mai yahin baithi hu. (It's hot outside, and I would have preferred to stay at my house in the mountains, but I am here.)"

Watch the interview below:

Neena Gupta on Masaba Gupta’s reaction to her chemistry with her on-screen daughter

In the interview, Gupta was asked how her real daughter Masaba Gupta reacted to watching her splendid on-screen love with her reel daughter Rinki (played by Sanvikaa) in the show.

On hearing the question, Neena Gupta giggled, stating that there’s nothing like this. The senior actress added, “She is a professional herself. Usko ye sab nahi hai. I think, usko mere se boht zyada pyaar milta hai toh usko koi tension nhi hai. (She doesn’t have such feelings. I think she gets a lot of love from me. Hence, she doesn’t stress about it.)”

Nearly four weeks ago, Masaba and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, took to social media and announced their pregnancy with an Instagram post. Sharing a pregnant emoji along with a monochrome image of the mother-to-be resting her head on Misra’s shoulder, they penned, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

Take a look:

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Panchayat Season 3 will premiere on May 28 on Prime Video.

