The Garfield Movie Box Office: Chris Pratt voiced film will hit USD 100 million over Memorial Day weekend

The Garfield Movie, voiced by Chris Pratt, is finally playing domestically, after a staggered one month international rollout. Before the movie hit the US box office, it had already grossed 50 million dollars internationally and now with the bigger markets joining the party, The Garfield Movie will be entering the 100 million dollar worldwide club over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Garfield Movie Is Set To Enter The 100 Million Dollar Worldwide Club Over Memorial Day Weekend

The Garfield Movie grossed around 2.5 million dollars from the Thursday Night Previews. It is expected to gross around 32-35 million dollars over the four day weekend which is quite good for a moderately budgeted film. Obviously, the long shot predictions were higher but gradually, the trackers made peace with an around 35 million dollar long weekend.

The Garfield Movie Will Be The 2nd Most Preferred Movie Over The Memorial Day Weekend

The Garfield Movie has locked horns with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which grossed 4 million dollars from Thursday Night Previews. The Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth movie will be the first choice for moviegoers, over the weekend but it doesn't have a controlled budget like The Garfield Movie. While The Garfield Movie will be pretty sorted grossing around 160-180 million dollars worldwide in its full run, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will need to top 400 million dollars to breakeven theatrically. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Garfield Movie Is No Super Mario But It Doesn't Matter Either

Chris Pratt had voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which took the box office by storm in 2023 at it topped 1.3 billion dollars. The Garfield Movie doesn't particularly look to take the box office by storm but it certainly looks to breakeven theatrically the very least.

Watch The Garfield Movie Trailer

About The Garfield Movie

One stormy night, little Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is left in the shade of a garbage bin by his father Vic (voiced by Samuel L Jackson), as he goes to search for food. Little Garfield sees a boy Jon (voiced by Nicholas Hault) having pizzas at a restaurant across the street and goes to the window. Jon, who is quite lonely himself, is kind enough to offer him his food and then also take him home.

Garfield grows to be a food-loving and home-loving cat, who is having the time of his life, except for the Mondays in which he is taken to the vet. One night, Garfield and Odie, Jon's pet dog, are kidnapped and dragged into a mess that Vic has found himself in. The story that follows, shows how the trio go about their mission in hand, make new friends along, get out of the mess and take their revenge.

The Garfield Movie In Theatres

The Garfield Movie is playing in theatres across the world. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

ALSO READ: The Garfield Movie: Chris Pratt voiced animation grosses around USD 50 million even before domestic release